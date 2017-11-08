This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 47° Good Evening
Overcast 47° Good Evening
Long Island

Jury on Jelani Maraj child rape case deliberates

An alternate juror, now dismissed, said he would have acquitted Maraj because he didn’t think there was enough evidence.

Jelani Maraj, the brother of award-winning singer and

Jelani Maraj, the brother of award-winning singer and rapper Nicki Minaj, on pretrial hearing for allegedly raping a 12-year old. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Chau Lam  chau.lam@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Nassau County jury deciding the fate of rap superstar Nicki Minaj’s brother — who is on trial for raping his stepdaughter in their Baldwin home in 2015 — did not reach a verdict on Wednesday, its first day of deliberations.

The panel of four women and eight men began considering whether or not Jelani Maraj, 38, sexually assaulted the girl, beginning when she was 11 years old, repeatedly between April and November 2015 while her mother was at work.

Maraj, arrested Dec. 1, 2015, was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, which carries a maximum punishment of life in prison, as well as second-degree course of sexual conduct and acting in a manner likely to injure a child. He’s free on $100,000 bail.

Newsday does not publish the names of alleged sexual abuse victims.

John Labau, 33, of Freeport, an alternate juror on the Maraj trial, who was relieved of his service Wednesday, said he would have acquitted the defendant because he said there wasn’t enough evidence for a conviction.

“I really do think he did something to her, but based on the evidence I just can’t convict him,” Labau, a custodian, said in an interview outside the Nassau County Court in Mineola.

Labau said he didn’t believe the defense assertion that Maraj’s wife — who said she filed for divorce in 2016 — fabricated the rape allegations and coerced her children to go along with her story in order to extort $25 million from the Maraj’s family.

The jury, which began deliberating at 11:20 a.m., sent two notes to state Supreme Court Justice Robert McDonald, one at 12:25 p.m. and another at 12:42 p.m., asking to have the testimony of four witnesses read back.

The jury wanted to listen to readbacks from the alleged victim, who is now 14, Nassau Det. Jeannette Nardo, and Drs. Aaron Miller and Anne Meltzer, child abuse experts who testified for the prosecution.

In her closing statement on Monday, Nassau Assistant District Attorney Emma Slane told jurors they should believe the girl’s account, corroborated by physical evidence, and the girl’s younger brother who testified that when he was eight years old he saw Maraj and his big sister partially disrobed, and Maraj’s “private parts” touching his sister. Slane also pointed out that Maraj’s semen was found in the groin area of the girl’s pajama pants.

Defense attorney David Schwartz in his summation told jurors that his client’s ex-wife, whom Maraj married in August 2015, devised the rape allegations and coerced her children to go along with the scheme to “shakedown” the Maraj’s family for $25 million. Schwartz said the girl’s mother put the semen on the girl’s pajamas.

Jury deliberations are scheduled to resume Thursday.

Headshot
By Chau Lam  chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Mark Washington 3 arrested on burglary charges, cops say
Suffolk DA-elect Tim Sini speaks during an interview Sini: My transition will have ‘investigative’ aspect
A photograph of NYPD Officer Brian Moore outside Jury begins deliberations in cop killing case
Craig Carton, center, arrives at a federal courthouse Carton pleads not guilty to federal charges
The Suffolk County Legislature seal in the lobby Dems back off $1.5M cut to Bellone budget
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at City De Blasio: School fixes to be ‘greatest passion’
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE