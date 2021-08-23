ALBANY — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday said she will appoint Karen Persichilli Keogh, a Nassau County native who graduated from the Stony Brook University, to the top role of secretary to the governor in Hochul’s incoming administration.

Hochul, who assumes office Tuesday following Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s resignation, also said she would appoint Elizabeth Fine, who works in the state Empire State Development agency, as counsel to the governor.

"As governor, I will assemble a strong team to turn the corner on the pandemic and serve the best interests of New York, whether it's defeating COVID, getting more people vaccinated, or strengthening our economy," Hochul said Monday.

Keogh was the New York state director and campaign manager for then-Sen. Hillary Clinton. Keogh also managed Clinton’s state staff that helped the senator respond to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. She also managed the 2009 transition of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) from the House of Representatives and was a senior political adviser to former Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s 2009 campaign.

She will leave a position as head of global philanthropy at JPMorgan Chase & Co. She had joined the company in 2010 as managing director and head of state and local government relations.

A 2007 profile in The New York Times described the Baldwin native as an "endlessly reliable organizational whiz and fixer-upper who keeps Senator Clinton’s New York City headquarters on the ball and on message."

Keogh graduated from Stony Brook with a degree in social work and from Columbia University with master’s degree in clinical industrial social work.

Fine has been the executive vice president and general counsel of Empire State Development, which is the state’s primary economic development agency. She previously worked as counsel to former Attorney General Janet Reno in the administration of President Bill Clinton. She was a special counsel to the president from January to May in 1993. She began her career as counsel to the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

In New York, she was general counsel to the New York City Council from 2006 to 2014.

She graduated from Brown University and received law degrees from the New York University School of Law and Georgetown Law School.

Keogh follows Melissa DeRosa, who was Cuomo’s longtime secretary of state, and Fine will succeed Cuomo’s former counsel, Beth Garvey. Hochul plans to announce additional new appointments including any holdovers from the Cuomo administration in coming weeks.