Kings Park kicks off St. Patrick's Day parade season

Kings Park was decked in green Saturday with hundreds of revelers lining the streets to watch Long Island’s first St. Patrick’s Day parade kick off this month.

The parade was one of many canceled last March amid the COVID-19 pandemic so when the marching bands, fire trucks, festive floats and color guards got moving on Lou Avenue and Pulaski Road at noon, unmasked spectators welcomed them back, waving Irish flags and tooting party horns.

And in a sign that a sense of normalcy had returned, some participants threw candy and plastic necklaces into the crowd. Among the festivities, there were 14 pipe bands, a classic 1966 Mustang, a John Deere tractor, military Humvees, and first responders, including firefighters and Suffolk and Nassau County police. The procession stretched for six blocks, with crowds in festive green gear occupying sidewalks along both sides of the streets.

Felicia Alterescu of Kings Park said it was her 10th year marching with her children, Breanna, 14, and Zachary, 12. For her family, the event was about camaraderie.

"Whether you’re Irish or not, it doesn’t matter, we’re all coming together. We’re always so busy but today is a day we set aside to be together. … I saw the Commack, Northport and Bay Shore fire departments and I grew up in Commack so it’s nice to see," Felicia Alterescu said.

Breanna affectionately wrapped her arm around her brother, adding that the best part was "just getting to be with my brother and my family."

Vicki Malone, 56, a drum major with the New Wave Drum and Bugle Corps from Sayville, said the band played "When Irish Eyes are Smiling."

"It was energetic. It was good to see people out, enjoying the weather and the spirit of the holiday," Malone said, noting it was gratifying "to be able to see the smiles when we played as opposed to just eyes."

Charles Gardner and his daughter Diane Gardner of Kings Park, a Navy commander, were the grand marshals this year. Diane was awarded the Bronze Star for bravery in June 2020 after serving in Afghanistan from 2019 to 2020.

"It’s always wonderful to be home," said Diane Gardner. "It’s great a great day and a great community. I’m happy to be here."

Kevin Johnston, a member of the parade committee who helped organize the event, stopped every few minutes to say hello to a familiar face. Johnston was grateful the weather held up as he watched the crowd swell in size. "It’s refreshing and wonderful. It’s really a blessing to be back," Johnston said.

In between the joy, folks offered their support as a "Pray for Ukraine," sign made its way through the parade on the back of a 1966 Mustang. Ed McElhone Jr., 45, of Kings Park slowly drove the car as his Ukranian-born fiancee, Oksana Khlopas, 35, sat in the passenger seat.

"It makes her cry and it makes me cry. It was a huge response," said McElhone. "If anything, the Irish know what it feels like throughout history."

Sandy Paola, 45, of Kings Park celebrated with her husband, who is part Irish, and their two children.

"It’s nice to be back outside. I think everyone is feeling hopeful and optimistic," said Paola, 45.