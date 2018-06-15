Scan old negatives and slides with Kodak Scanza 

NAME Kodak Scanza

WHAT IT DOES This easy-to-use scanner comes with all the adapters and inserts to convert 126, 110, super 8 and 8 mm, and 35 mm film negatives and slides to jpeg files..

COST $169.99



AVAILABLE FROM kodakphotoplus.com

WHAT'S HOT Kodak Scanza measures just 4.7-by-4.7-by-5-inches and has a fold out 3.5-inch LCD color display to clearly see the image you're working on. Each image is scanned into optimized 14-megapixel or interpolated 22-megapixel digital files, which go directly onto an SD card. When you're done scanning, take the SD card and put it into your Mac or PC and work with your own photo editing software. The scanner's size and the direct scan to memory cards enable great portability so you can do your scanning without being connected to your computer. The scanner front has buttons for power and a one-touch one-step scan and save button.

You can make some image adjustments in the scanner for RGB and brightness levels. A film cleaning brush, HDMI cables for viewing images on a TV, AC power adapter and a USB power cable are included. They all connect to the scanner on the back, which is where your SD memory card is inserted.

WHAT'S NOT It's a little pricey and it can be tricky getting the film holder to line up just right.