Minsun Kim didn’t get any sleep last night.

Like many Korean Americans, the Manhasset resident and stayed awake until the early hours of Tuesday to follow the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

“Being able to witness such a historic event makes us part of a very fortunate Korean generation,” said Minsun Kim, president of the Korean American Association of Greater New York.

During the first meeting between a sitting U.S. president and a leader of North Korea, Kim committed Tuesday to “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula.

For Korean Americans, the lead-up to the summit has been an emotional one. It was canceled last month, disappointing many who had looked to it as a first step toward Kim dismantling his nuclear arsenal. And then about two weeks ago, the unprecedented meeting was back on.

Arnie Lee, 34, of Queens, was up all night watching coverage of the summit, too.

Lee, who moved from Seoul about 18 years ago, said it went well, considering decades of tension on the peninsula and the hostile rhetoric that’s come from both administrations.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It’s unbelievable that it took place at all,” Lee said. “A lot of things could have went wrong that didn’t.”

The two leaders on Tuesday signed a document that largely amounted to an agreement to continue discussions, as it echoed previous public statements and past commitments. It did not include an agreement to take steps toward ending the technical state of warfare between the United States and North Korea.

Paul Fritz, an associate professor of political science at Hofstra University, said the joint statement was “very vague” and similar to what North Korea has pledged to do in the past.

He noted that South Korea, a U.S. ally, was likely caught off guard by Trump’s announcement that he would freeze U.S. military “war games” with South Korea while negotiations with North Korea continue.

The joint military exercises are a key ally-building mechanism in which the United States has participated for years, Fritz said.

“That was a big card the U.S. had to play. It seems to have been played really early,” Fritz said.

Lee still feels encouraged by the results, particularly North Korea’s commitment to return the remains of U.S. military personnel missing in action or prisoners of war.

“At least they met each other half way and there’s hope for the next round of talks,” Lee said. “We’ll see what happens.”

Minsun Kim believes the talks are a first step to peace on the Korean Peninsula.

“We don’t think everything will be completed all at once,” she said, “but believe things will continue in a positive direction.”