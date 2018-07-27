Sal Scarlato remembers the armistice that ended Korean War combat like it was yesterday.

Bedridden 65 years ago from wounds caused by an enemy grenade, Scarlato, now 85, heard the news shouted by two hospital corpsmen who offered him a shot of liquor.

"Everybody yelled, screamed, carried on," Scarlato, now of Hauppauge, said Friday. "Some of the guys cried — you know, we lost a lot of buddies over there, unfortunately."

Scarlato, then a Marine private, was among veterans of the Korean War who rose Friday afternoon to the sound of taps at an event in Battery Park, Manhattan, honoring the halting of fighting on July 27, 1953. Of the two dozen or so American military veterans there, about a dozen were from Long Island, according to Mary Lou DiNardo, a spokeswoman for the Korea Society, which helped sponsor the ceremony.

But the war ended by truce, not a negotiated peace treaty, and tensions remain between North and South Korea, with American military personnel stationed in the south and the looming nuclear threat from the north.

Ambassador Hyo-Sung Park, South Korea's consul general, said the war birthed his nation's economic prosperity and democracy.

"The Korean War is often regarded as the forgotten war. However, we Koreans will never forget the sacrifices all of you have made," said Park, who later praised President Donald Trump's efforts toward denuclearizing the north.

More than 36,000 American military personnel died in the war, which spanned 1950 to 1953.

The armistice anniversary coincided with the release by North Korea of remains believed to be those of 55 American military personnel. The remains left Friday for South Korea, a result of Trump's meeting with the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong Un, last month. A formal repatriation ceremony will be held in South Korea on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported.