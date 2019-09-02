Some Long Islanders spent Labor Day trying to soak up the last unofficial day of summer — while getting soaked themselves.

Long Islanders still went to barbecues, beaches, public pools and parks Monday, even with rain and thunderstorms in the forecast.

Rain varied across the Island, according to the National Weather Service. Some places had little precipitation, while others, such as the East End — where many vacationed this holiday weekend — were hit harder.

The weather service was investigating a funnel cloud, which looked like a tornado on radar and prompted a tornado warning issued near Manorville on Monday afternoon, meteorologist Joe Pollina said. A team will survey if there was any damage, he said.

In Long Beach, lightning put a stand-up paddleboard competition on standby. The New York SUP Open halted for the day Monday afternoon and will resume Tuesday, officials said.

“Lifeguards have called it off,” Anthony Vela, contest director of the New York SUP Open, said in a Facebook video. “We love the rain.”

On the last day of the public pool season, Nassau County and Islip Town officials said they kept theirs open, even in the drizzle.

People splashed and swam in Cantiague, Morley, Wantagh and North Woodmere outdoor pools, Nassau County spokeswoman Christine Geed said. Nickerson's pool also was open, but no one was there around 3 p.m., she said.