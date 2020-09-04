TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
86° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Police to increase patrols on roads, waterways this holiday weekend

A sobriety checkpoint near the Southern State Parkway

A sobriety checkpoint near the Southern State Parkway on Super Bowl Sunday in 2019. Credit: Jeff Bachner

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Nassau and Suffolk police have announced increased holiday traffic and marine patrols this Labor Day weekend as they remind people not to drink or do drugs and drive — whether it's in a motor vehicle or on a boat.

In addition, State Police, as well as most local town and village departments, all generally increase crackdown measures related to holiday drunken driving and boating.

This holiday, officials are also reminding revelers of the importance of following social distancing and social host standards as prescribed by law.

"We do not want this Labor Day weekend to turn into a tragic one," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said in a statement Friday, adding: "Our message is clear, if you plan to drink this holiday weekend, use common sense and plan a safe way home because if you get behind the wheel after you have been drinking, you will be caught and you will be held accountable."

Bellone and Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart have announced increased patrols by Highway Patrol officers, as well as officers from the Motorcycle Section, SAFE-T (Selective Alcohol Fatality Enforcement) Section and Marine Bureau. There will also be increased precinct-level patrols — all designed to take "a zero-tolerance approach" to anyone driving or boating under the influence of drugs or alcohol this holiday weekend.

Last year, police made 42 DWI arrests during the Labor Day weekend in Suffolk, officials said. Police said 44 drivers were arrested that same weekend in Nassau.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, Police Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder and Nassau STOP DWI Coordinator Chris Mistron also announced enhanced vehicle and marine patrols designed to target and stop those under the influence.

Curran and Ryder urged boaters and motorists to "use proper judgment" in order to make the holiday weekend a safe one.

Residents are encouraged to call 911 to report any potential violators, while all those with COVID-19-related inquiries or complaints are encouraged to call 311.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

People wear masks as they cross Queens Boulevard 'Stay smart' and protect NY's low coronavirus infection level, say officials
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran is appealing to Curran letter to Nassau HS sports officials: Let them play
Motorists heading east jam the Southern State Parkway Road trips likely most popular on Labor Day weekend
A 26-foot boat in Sheepen Creek ran aground Police: Boat runs aground, hits house
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said while casinos and Cuomo: NY casinos will be back in play, with some restrictions
A makeshift memorial is seen on Wednesday in Mayor suspends officers involved in man's suffocation death
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search