Police to increase patrols on roads, waterways this holiday weekend

Nassau and Suffolk police have announced increased holiday traffic and marine patrols this Labor Day weekend as they remind people not to drink or do drugs and drive — whether it's in a motor vehicle or on a boat.

In addition, State Police, as well as most local town and village departments, all generally increase crackdown measures related to holiday drunken driving and boating.

This holiday, officials are also reminding revelers of the importance of following social distancing and social host standards as prescribed by law.

"We do not want this Labor Day weekend to turn into a tragic one," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said in a statement Friday, adding: "Our message is clear, if you plan to drink this holiday weekend, use common sense and plan a safe way home because if you get behind the wheel after you have been drinking, you will be caught and you will be held accountable."

Bellone and Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart have announced increased patrols by Highway Patrol officers, as well as officers from the Motorcycle Section, SAFE-T (Selective Alcohol Fatality Enforcement) Section and Marine Bureau. There will also be increased precinct-level patrols — all designed to take "a zero-tolerance approach" to anyone driving or boating under the influence of drugs or alcohol this holiday weekend.

Last year, police made 42 DWI arrests during the Labor Day weekend in Suffolk, officials said. Police said 44 drivers were arrested that same weekend in Nassau.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, Police Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder and Nassau STOP DWI Coordinator Chris Mistron also announced enhanced vehicle and marine patrols designed to target and stop those under the influence.

Curran and Ryder urged boaters and motorists to "use proper judgment" in order to make the holiday weekend a safe one.

Residents are encouraged to call 911 to report any potential violators, while all those with COVID-19-related inquiries or complaints are encouraged to call 311.