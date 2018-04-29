TODAY'S PAPER
Lawrence man drove drunk with minor in car, Nassau police say

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
A Lawrence man faces charges after driving drunk in Oceanside early Sunday with a minor in the car, Nassau County police said.

Carlos F. Ruiz-Mendoza, 42, of Spring Street, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law and several vehicle and traffic violations.

According to police, Ruiz-Mendoza was driving a 2003 Acura northbound on Lawson Boulevard at 2:45 a.m. with a front-seat female passenger and a male passenger, 13, in the back seat.

Police said Ruiz-Mendoza “was unable to maintain his travel lane” and a car stop was conducted.

An investigation revealed Ruiz-Mendoza “was operating under the influence of alcohol,” police said. The boy was released to the custody of a relative.

Ruiz-Mendoza is scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday since 2014 and writes breaking news stories.

