TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 49° Good Evening
Few Clouds 49° Good Evening
Long Island

Where to watch the Leonid meteor shower on Long Island

The parks department is waiving fees at three locations to view the "celestial show."

By Joan Gralla  joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Friday’s moonless night and mostly clear skies will favor comet-loving, beach-going Long Islanders.

The “shooting stars” from the annual Leonid meteor shower should peak between midnight on Friday and dawn on Saturday, and three Island state parks are waiving entrance fees and stargazing permits.

“Look towards the northeast and enjoy the celestial show,” the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation said in a statement Thursday.

The meteor shower looks like it springs out of the Leo constellation, which explains its name.

Experts say lying down is the best way to view the meteor shower, created by debris flying off the Tempel-Tuttle comet and incinerating in the Earth’s atmosphere.

It takes Tempel-Tuttle about 33 years to orbit the sun, a cycle that in the past has produced spectacular meteor storms, according to EarthSky, a nonprofit website.

The last such storm was in 2001, when the comet threw off thousands of meteors per hour, it said.

This year, around 10 to 15 meteors per hour are expected, the website said.

The parks department advised bringing reclining chairs and is requiring star-lovers to stay near their cars. No binoculars will be needed, it added.

Jones Beach State Park Field 6 is one of the viewing spots, and the Weather Channel’s hourly forecast says the thermometer should remain in the high 30s.

The other locations are Field 3 at the Gov. Alfred E. Smith/Sunken Meadow State Park, and the upper parking lot at Montauk Point State Park, the parks department said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

The jury deliberating the fate of Norman Seabrook, Judge declares mistrial in Seabrook bribery trial
Professional Physical Therapy's clinic in Hauppauge, one Physical therapy business to add 60 jobs on LI
Neville Myrie, 71, was last seen on Leslie Officials: Alert for missing LI man canceled
Steven Dubb, one of the partners seeking to 24 condominiums proposed at Hamptons inn
Gregory Remy of Brentwood, second from right, meets Long Island job growth slows sharply
Kevin McAndrew, a Cameron Engineering partner, presents the Board: Firm's plan must await impact statement
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE