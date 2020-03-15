A letter from the publisher

Dear valued Newsday subscribers and advertisers,

The health and safety of our Newsday family — our subscribers, single copy readers, advertisers and of course, our employees — is of paramount importance to us here at Newsday.

We have taken steps to ensure the safety of all those who work to bring the news to you. We know that we play an essential role in helping to keep you informed and safe during this time of uncertainty. Our workplace continues to undergo frequent thorough cleanings and disinfecting. We are utilizing technology to enable the majority of our employees to work from home while still ensuring that we fulfill our mission of always providing you with the most accurate, current and useful information.

The printing, production and transportation of your daily newspaper is a fully automated, not manual, process. Typically the first and only person to actually handle the paper and the plastic bag is the newspaper carrier who delivers it. We are providing protective gloves to all carriers to use in handling the paper and bags when they are delivering to you.

We remind you that every subscription includes full 24/7 digital access, so you can receive continually updated news and information on your phone, tablet or computer via our website and app, along with the electronic "e-edition" version of the paper. You can also sign up to receive our free daily Tracking the Coronavirus electronic newsletter, a helpful recap of the latest developments.

The coronavirus outbreak poses significant challenges to Long Island, the state and the nation and touches so much of our daily lives. We understand that you depend on Newsday for the latest, most accurate and factual news and information about this fast-moving emergency and its effects on our Long Island community. Our journalists will continue to work tirelessly on your behalf to cover and uncover the information you and your family need. Please remember that your subscription supports our journalism, and your support as a subscriber is essential for Newsday to continue providing this coverage with the detail, context and local focus that’s most important to you.

In addition to news and information, Newsday serves as a marketplace to connect local businesses to their customers, and we remain committed to making sure important messages from our advertisers are delivered as always. Newsday’s advertising team can be reached at 631-843-2500.

Our Customer Service team can be reached at help@newsday.com or 1-800-NEWSDAY.

You are first in our thoughts as we go through this together and we promise to keep you informed with print and digital coverage that updates continually. Thank you for your support and I hope that you and your families and friends remain safe during this time.

Sincerely,



Debby Krenek

Publisher