A letter from the publisher

Dear Newsday reader,

Today we kick off our annual Newsday Charities Kids Campaign in support of Long Island’s most vulnerable children.

Childhood should be a time for fun, wonder and dreams. But, right here on Long Island, there are kids struggling due to hunger, homelessness and abuse.

Newsday Charities is committed to making a difference for these children -– and we need your help. Your gift to our Kids Campaign will support programs that provide nourishing meals, stable housing, safe havens from abuse and educational opportunities. Newsday covers all expenses so 100% of the money raised goes to help kids in need.

Together, we can ensure that Long Island’s kids grow and thrive. Visit newsdaycharities.org to find out how.

Debby Krenek

Publisher

Massive task in tracking $5 trillion in stimulus money
Budget revotes set for Tuesday in 4 LI school districts
State lawmakers approve anti-housing discrimination bills
12 boys, young men from Nassau become Eagle Scouts
Why LI Pride groups welcome cops banned from NYC events
New York coronavirus cases stay on downward trend
