As middle schoolers, Devin Votta and the Reilly brothers loved longboarding to Jones Beach for fun — but this time, the team of four are cruising for a cause.

The Levittown natives are taking their longest ride ever this weekend, from New Hyde Park to Montauk, in hopes of raising $5,000 for Survivor's Facing Forward, a program at Cohen Children's Medical Center that helps survivors of childhood cancer with health problems experienced after they complete chemotherapy treatments.

Their team, named Ride 4 Life: Carving 4 A Cause, started their journey at the hospital at 5:30 a.m. Saturday in hopes of reaching the Montauk lighthouse at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

"We've always been passionate about longboarding, but Ride 4 Life is giving us purpose for that passion," said Votta, 24, who participated in a similar event last summer to honor his grandfather, who died from leukemia. The Reilly brothers — Sean, James and Steven — also lost their grandfathers and an uncle to cancer.

"It's humbling to be able to give back," said Sean Reilly, 27, the oldest of the three.

On Saturday, the team planned to skate 67 miles along the Sunrise Highway, ending the first leg of their trip in Riverhead, where they planned to spend the night at The Residence Inn. On Sunday, they will go another 53 miles on the Montauk Highway to get from Riverhead to Montauk, said Votta.

The 120-mile ride, planned entirely through Google Maps,should take between 17 and 19 hours, said Votta, who thinks of the trip as a symbolic representation of the struggles cancer survivors face.

"No matter how many miles we put in, it doesn't compare to the fight that people with cancer go through," said Votta.

The group of former athletes agreed that preparing for a feat of this magnitude wasn't easy, and surprisingly the one thing it didn't involve was the kick and push of a board. Military workouts, 5 to 6 mile runs and hiking were just a few of the activities they did to make sure their legs could keep up, said Votta.

"It's more endurance than anything," he said, and when it comes to packing, "less is more."

The crew hit the streets Saturday with helmets, two GoPro cameras to capture footage, knee pads just in case of hills and of course, water. They each wore hydration backpacks with tubes that funneled water to their mouths.

Following not too far behind them in a car were Votta's cousins, Tanner and Trevor Huggard. The two brothers spent their time video recording as their cousin and friends embarked on what they hoped would be one of many causes they support through longboarding.

Sean Reilly said the Ride 4 Life team is looking forward to turning their love for longboarding into "something more people can be involved in," something with a lasting impact — a nonprofit.

"This is bigger than ourselves," said Votta, referring to the crew's adventure.

To donate, visit: https://support.northshorelij.com/19/donation-pages/support-team-ride-4-life