Long Island

Cops: Levittown man had illegal weapons, drugs

Nassau police officers escort Christopher Price, center, into

Nassau police officers escort Christopher Price, center, into police headquarters in Mineola on Monday. Credit: James Carbone

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Authorities seized a small arsenal — including an AR-15 with armor-piercing bullets — and vials of ketamine at the Levittown home of a man arrested Sunday after he threatened to shoot two people with a double-barrel shotgun, Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said Monday.

Nassau police also seized several other rifles as well as an Uzi at the home of Christopher Price, 74, Ryder said during a news conference in Mineola.

Price was arrested on a long list of drug and weapons charges and two counts of second-degree menacing, officials said.

Nassau police received a 911 call at 1:50 pm from a man and woman who said a man driving a black 2018 Jeep Wrangler had pointed a shotgun at them and threatened to shoot them, Ryder said. The commissioner said he did not know what preceded the alleged threat.

A patrol officer pulled Price over shortly after the 911 call, Ryder said, and recovered the shotgun and ketamine from the vehicle.

Ryder said Price gave police permission to search his home. Price had a weapons permit but it was revoked after a domestic incident, Ryder said.

