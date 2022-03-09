The New York Department of Health has terminated eight contracts worth about $2 million to the Hauppauge-based LGBT Network over incomplete financial records to show how they spent state funding.

State health officials said the state comptroller asked the health department to examine 2019 contracts with the LGBT Network’s subsidiary, the Long Island Gay and Lesbian Youth Inc. Health department officials said a review of records left them with "no confidence" in the LGBT Network.

LGBT Network officials said they had complied with several financial reviews by the health department and the state comptroller’s office over the past two years.

The nonprofit’s leaders are seeking at least $1.2 million the Department of Health still owes to the LGBT Network for previous contracts, although LGBT officials said they did not expect the loss of state funding to affect operations or events like the planned June Pride festivals in Farmingdale and Queens.

"The organization has repeatedly failed to provide the department with required documentation to show it has spent state funding efficiently and effectively," health department spokesman Jeffrey Hammond said in a statement last week. "As a result, the Department has terminated current and future contracts with LIGALY. We are working with other providers to ensure that comprehensive LGBTQ services are available to the people who need them on Long Island."

LGBT officials led by their chairman, David Kilmnick, said they requested a further review by the state comptroller, but the Department of Health declined to send their request to the comptroller.

Officials with the state comptroller’s office declined to comment on the review Monday.

"For 30 years the LGBT Network has stood up to bullies," the organization said in a statement. "We are not going to allow a state bureaucracy to bully us now. Our services will continue, our other contracts with the state of New York, New York City and Long Island will continue, and vital programs and services will not be interrupted."

Health officials said in January 2020 that they were working with the LGBT Network "to improve their billing practices and other financial and administrative procedures" and continued to "post payment for approved vouchers submitted by the organization as appropriate."

The health department notified state representatives Friday that they were ending all of its contracts with the LGBT Network "after attempting to rectify serious accounting issues."

"Essentially the issue boils down to a failure to provide records showing proper use of funds, including incomplete time and effort reports, lack of information about its use of affiliated subcontractors, unexplained costs and an incomplete general ledger," health officials said. "Unfortunately, the issues have not been resolved. DOH is taking this action because DOH has no confidence that the important LGBTQ services supported by this funding are being adequately managed."

Kilmnick called the health department’s statements "categorically false."

"They kept holding this carrot over our head and nonprofits have to do what they say no matter what or we’re not getting paid," Kilmnick said.

The LGBT Network sent state officials a timeline of documents they had provided to the Department of Health since November 2019 when health officials first asked for financial records. LGBT Network officials said LIGALY completed all the corrective actions required, including restructuring its finances with a time sheet policy and shared services agreements by June 2020.

LGBT Network leaders said they held additional meetings during the next year with the health department and were later awarded a $1 million additional contract, before the health department's AIDS Institute informed the LGBT Network they'd been referred to the health department's audit services unit to review shared service agreements.

At the same time, Kilmnick said they were running low on AIDS tests because their contracts had not been paid.

The health department told organizers that reimbursements of contracts may be withheld because in August 2021 the LGBT Network did not properly track time sheets. Organizers said they tracked expenses using new time keeping software and procedures that had been approved by the state in June 2020. Expenses also were paid through contracts and grants, organizers said.

Long Island officials, including Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and state Sen. Phil Boyle (R-Bay Shore) offered support this week for the LGBT Network.

Boyle on Wednesday called for a state comptroller's investigation of the Department of Health and the network's funding. Boyle criticized the health department.

"Time and time again, the LGBT Network has demonstrated its stellar work and incomparable commitment to the principles of bringing people together and inclusion," Boyle said in a statement. "DOH, on the other hand, has a long track record of mismanaging constituents' health concerns and lacks credibility after it deliberately underreported the number of COVID deaths in nursing homes.."