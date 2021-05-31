'Together Again': Long Island's LGBTQ events returning to in-person celebrations

Pride Month, dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ community and its history, begins Tuesday with a return to some in-person events on Long Island after a year of virtual festivities.

David Kilmnick, president and chief executive of the LGBT Network, said this year will "feel more like a traditional Pride" because people will be able to gather — a vital aspect of events dedicated to visibility and safety.

"It’s being able to celebrate who we are, who we love," Kilmnick said. "And it’s especially critical on Long Island to those that can come to the event, but also to those that may not feel comfortable yet. But they see so many people just being themselves, and that gives them hope."

Events include long-standing traditions, such as a youth prom and Long Island Pride, which will have the theme of "Together Again."

There will also be some new events: North Hempstead Town will raise the rainbow Pride flag at Town Hall for the first time in its history, officials said.

While many events are back in person, COVID-19 protocols will remain in place. At Long Island Pride, attendees will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to enter, Kilmnick said.

Long Island's Pride Month events include: