LI DJ's kids workshop to benefit diabetes group

Putting a new spin on fundraising, Long Island native Eddie Jacobs will be hosting a DJ clinic and competition for kids on Jan. 9 to benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. In keeping with the theme of the event, the winner will get a DJ Hero gaming console.

Jacobs, a professional DJ who runs EJtheDJ, a music and video production company, said the event will combine kids' new interest in DJing with his own commitment to supporting diabetes research.

"There's such a passion about DJing among kids these days, so much more than, say, 30 years ago," Jacobs, 42, said. "And I've always given my time and financial support to juvenile diabetes research - both grandparents passed away from it, and my father has it, so for a multitude of reasons, we decided to do this fundraiser."

The event, which is open to children ages 10 to 15, will begin at noon with 45 minutes of hands-on experience at an array of three DJ consoles that will be set up at Studio E, Jacobs' new multimedia space in Ronkonkoma, Jacobs said.

Participants will get tips and advice about DJing and the DJ industry from Jacobs and other local professional DJs - all of whom will also be donating their time.

After the workshop, the participants will play DJ Hero, competing to win a new DJ Hero gaming console. Registration for the event is $40, and all proceeds will benefit the Long Island Chapter of JDRF.

During the event, there will also be a representative on hand from the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to educate children about the disease and the need for support and research.

"We were thrilled that Eddie Jacobs decided to hold this fundraiser," said Barbara Rogus of Huntington, who is the executive director of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation's Long Island Chapter.

"There are people like Eddie who take on this cause, do their event and turn over the proceeds to us," Rogus said. "That's how we're able to manage to keep our operational expenses so low. We can direct 83 cents of every dollar raised to diabetes research because of people like him." Rogus said the organization brought in $2.5 million last year for diabetes research.

Jacobs, who lives in Smithtown and who has supported diabetes research for the past 15 years, said the timing of the event is important.

"Everyone is in the spirit of giving during the holidays, but after that it drops off," Jacobs said. "We wanted to keep that spirit of giving after the holidays. If people can give every month, or throughout the year, it can make a big difference."

The event, which is limited to 40 children, is from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, at 701-6 Koehler Ave. in Ronkonkoma. To register, call 631-348- 7848, ext. 19.