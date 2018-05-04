Twenty-two students are advancing to the international level after having top projects this spring at the Long Island Science & Engineering Fair.

This year’s fair consisted of more than 400 individual and team projects during the first round in February, with at least 25 percent of projects in each category selected for the second round in March. Both rounds were held at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury.

First-place finalists in various categories qualify for the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair, which will be held in Pittsburgh May 13-18. That competition, which is administered by the Society for Science & the Public in Washington, D.C., brings together approximately 1,800 students from more than 75 countries to vie for about $4 million in prizes.

“Our finalists continue to do groundbreaking research,” Long Island Science & Engineering Fair President Angela Lukaszewski said.

Those selected to advance and their high schools are: Smiti Shah, Bethpage; Natasha Aviva Dilamani and Amy Shteyman, Great Neck North; Rinni Bhansali and Tong Ye, Half Hollow Hills East; Irene Antony, Half Hollow Hills West; Eish Maheshwari, Herricks; Chiu Fan Bowen, Shruthi Shekar and Kendra Zhang, Jericho; Merrick Cai, Kings Park; Fred Chu, Emily Cruz, Susan Xiaoshu Wu and Vanessa Zhang, Manhasset; Dylan Makani, North Shore Hebrew Academy; Julia Park, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK; Sydney Bracht and Matthew Mullahy, Smithtown East; Jacqueline Balestrieri, St. Anthony’s; Radhika Patel, Syosset; and Luke Harris, West Islip.

BELLMORE/HEMPSTEAD

Irish writing contest

Caroline Coyne and Ali Heller of Wellington C. Mepham High School and Fiona Power of Sacred Heart Academy won first place in the Irish Cultural Society of the Garden City Area’s 2018 Martin J. Kelly Writing Contest. They each received $200.

The contest asked students to use the voice of an Irish tour guide to describe a place from Irish history or legend.

Second-place winners, who received $150, and their high schools were: Rachel Eisert, Wellington C. Mepham; Jessica Guadagnino, Long Beach; and Nicole Joseph, New Hyde Park. Third-place winners, who received $125, and their high schools were: Lauren Bulik, Long Beach; Anthony Day, H. Frank Carey; and Sarah Larrea, Bethpage.

COUNTYWIDE

Best music communities

Twenty-seven Nassau County school districts are among 583 nationwide named 2018 Best Communities for Music Education by the NAMM Foundation. Designations are made to districts that demonstrate an “exceptionally high commitment and access to music education,” the foundation said.

Selected districts were Baldwin, Bellmore, East Rockaway, East Williston, Farmingdale, Freeport, Garden City, Great Neck, Herricks, Hicksville, Island Trees, Jericho, Lawrence, Levittown, Long Beach, Lynbrook, Malverne, Manhasset, Massapequa, Merrick, Mineola, North Shore, Plainview-Old Bethpage, Port Washington, Rockville Centre, Syosset and Valley Stream Central.

ISLANDWIDE

Medical Marvels

A Jericho High School team was the winner of the sixth annual Medical Marvels Competition coordinated by the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research and Northwell Health’s Center for Workforce Readiness. Second- and third-place teams came from Elwood-John H. Glenn High School and North Shore High School in Glen Head, respectively.

This year’s competition asked participants to hypothesize approaches to end the opioid crisis. Jericho’s approach suggested using digital tools — such as facial recognition, opioid patches and an app with live chat — to assist with early detection and treatment.

“We must encourage and support the next generation of scientists so that we continue to produce knowledge that cures diseases,” said the institute’s president and CEO Kevin Tracey.

— Michael R. Ebert