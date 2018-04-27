3 LI teams ExploraVision regional winners

Three Long Island teams are regional winners in a competition that challenges students to imagine a technology that might exist in 20 years.

Teams from Plainview-Old Bethpage Middle School, St. Anthony’s High School in South Huntington and Ward Melville High School in East Setauket are among groups of six regional winners in categories for grades 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12, respectively, of the 26th annual ExploraVision Competition.

The contest’s 24 regional winners now are competing in the national phase, which asks teams to build webpages and short videos, with national winners to be announced in early May. First-place teams in each category win $10,000, and second-place groups win $5,000.

This year’s competition received more than 4,600 entries, including 746 from New York. It is coordinated by the National Science Teachers Association and Toshiba.

“The competition is very challenging, especially in our highly accomplished region,” St. Anthony’s research director Paul Paino said.

The Plainview-Old Bethpage group — sixth-graders Lauren DiPierri, Lindsay Hamburger and Johanna Kim — proposed using nano-sponges and nano-needles to create a healthy balance of mucus within the organs of a person with cystic fibrosis.

St. Anthony’s team of freshmen Michael Doboli and Andrew Mullan proposed an emotion recognition device that helps individuals on the autism spectrum better communicate with others.

The Ward Melville team of juniors Kian Abbott, Jeffrey Casey, Darren Tung and Abhinav Yadav explored the efficiency of polychiral multi-walled carbon nanotube solar cells.

BAY SHORE/HOLBROOK

Junior Iron Chef

Teams from Bay Shore High School and Seneca Middle School placed first in the high school and middle school categories, respectively, of the 6th annual Long Island Junior Iron Chef Competition, which challenged teams of three to five students to prepare a dish in one hour.

This is the third consecutive year that Seneca students have finished first.

Recipes were limited to five main ingredients, including two USDA ingredients used in school cafeterias. Bay Shore’s team made a veggie lo mein, while Seneca’s team made a jardin burrito.

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

Odyssey of the Mind

A seven-student Westhampton Beach Elementary School team is the only local group to advance to Odyssey of the Mind’s 2018 World Finals in Iowa on May 23-26.

Cole Dawson, Maya Farnan, Lily Graves, Fahtima Iqbal, Jaime Kelly, James Monserrate and Lilly Pereyra placed first in the “A Stellar Hangout” division, which challenged participants to create a humorous performance centered on an intergalactic hangout.

Odyssey of the Mind is a creative problem-solving program for students in kindergarten through college.

To reach the national level, the Westhampton Beach team competed last month at the regional level. The group was among eight local teams to reach the state contest in Binghamton this month.

ISLANDWIDE

Distinguished Schools

Ten Long Island schools have been named 2017-18 Distinguished Schools by Project Lead the Way for their “commitment to increasing student access, engagement and achievement” in the Indianapolis- based nonprofit’s programs during the 2016-17 school year, the organization said.

Long Island’s designated schools are: Accompsett Elementary School, Smithtown; Dogwood Elementary School, Smithtown; Garden City High School; Mills Pond Elementary School, St. James; Mount Pleasant Elementary School, Smithtown; Roslyn High School; Smithtown Elementary School; Southampton High School; St. James Elementary School; and Tackan Elementary School in Nesconset.

Nationwide, 390 schools and districts, including 22 schools from New York, received the designation.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT