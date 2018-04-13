Five virtual enterprise teams from local high schools will compete at the national level this week after taking top spots at the Long Island Business Plan Competition.

The teams are among 28 nationwide to qualify for the 2018 National Business Plan Competition, which challenges students to demonstrate global business expertise through written business plans and oral presentations. The event will be held during Virtual Enterprise International’s Youth Business Summit in Manhattan on Monday and Tuesday.

The local teams are Elluminate from Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School, EVO Tech from Patchogue-Medford High School, Flash Task from John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore, Fresh Direct from Islip High School, and SPFy from Westhampton Beach High School.

To reach the national level, the teams were first among 90 simulated businesses competing at the Long Island Regional Conference and Exhibition in January. Twelve teams advanced to the final round at American Portfolios Financial Services in Holbrook in February.

“I am beyond excited for them,” John F. Kennedy team facilitator Roseann Damato said of Flash Task, a subscription-based company that provides app-based errand-running services. “I think what impressed me the most is their knowledge of the industry.”

Elluminate’s business plan consists of an all-natural energy drink, while EVO Tech is dedicated to producing technology in a way that is beneficial both for the consumer and the environment.

Fresh Direct is a gourmet food-delivery service using a store-to-door mentality, while SPFy marketed natural organic sunscreen and skin-protection products.

MORICHES

New principal

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Deirdre Redding has been named principal of Moriches Elementary School, effective July 1. She will replace Eileen Filippone, who is retiring.

Redding has been the school’s assistant principal since 2007. She was principal of the William Floyd school district’s Elementary Summer Literacy Program in 2017.

In addition, she has taught English as a second language in the Hampton Bays school district and at Suffolk County Community College.

“Collaborating with such a dedicated faculty and staff, supportive parents and incredible community, has not only given my career energy and purpose, but has provided me the skills and experience to feel confident continuing the Moriches Elementary School tradition of excellence as its next principal,” Redding said.

COUNTYWIDE

SCMEA scholarships

Fifteen Suffolk County students have been named summer music scholarship recipients by the Suffolk County Music Educators’ Association. Four scholarships are for the Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts in Wheatley Heights, and 11 scholarships are for $500.

The Usdan scholarship recipients and their school districts are: Sarah Choi, Half Hollow Hills; Katerina Reich, Hampton Bays; Faith Youngquist, Huntington; and Rachel Sauer, Sachem.

The $500 scholarship recipients and their school districts are: Jessica Schaller, Bayport-Blue Point; Victoria Keenan, East Islip; Rebecca Nelsen, Eastport-South Manor; Jolie Brandstein and Jessica Feldber, Half Hollow Hills; Patrick Serrentino, Miller Place; Hugo Onghai, Port Jefferson; Christopher Wygonik, Shoreham-Wading River; Charlotte Arnzen, Southampton; Luke Baron, Springs; and Kassidy Chamberlain, William Floyd.

ISLANDWIDE

Distinguished teachers

Twelve Long Island educators have been named 2018 Distinguished Teachers by the Harvard Club of Long Island for their positive impact on students’ lives.

Winners and their school districts are: Jason Boland, Bellmore-Merrick; Rebecca Grella and Laura Lastorino, Brentwood; John Halloran, Connetquot; Evelyn Sideri, East Meadow; Adam Plana, East Williston; Renee Barcia, Herricks; Dave Rifkind, Hewlett-Woodmere; Maria Mantikas, Lynbrook; Jacqueline Wiley, Manhasset; Glynis Nau-Ritter, Mount Sinai; and Soowook Lee, Roslyn.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT