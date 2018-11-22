Laurel Hill student fundraises for women with breast cancer

A student at Laurel Hill School in East Setauket has been helping women affected by breast cancer.

Carmela Coleman, a fourth-grader at the private school, raised more than $2,000 through the sales of pre-made hair bows and fidget spinners to benefit A World of Pink, a Melville-based foundation and health facility that provides bras and prosthetics for women across Long Island who have breast cancer.

Carmela, 9, also performed a dance to a song from the 2017 film "The Greatest Showman" during the foundation's fall fashion show, during which surgeons walked with their patients who had undergone reconstructive procedures. The event, held at Watermill Caterers in Smithtown, raised more than $30,000, she said.

"Once I found out what they had to go through, I thought it was terrible, and I wanted them to have an opportunity to feel confident and beautiful again," Carmela said of women affected by breast cancer.

To raise the funds, Coleman said she sold the bows and fidget spinners at her school, at Cornucopia Natural Foods in Sayville and at a football game at Stony Brook University. She was inspired to fundraise because some of her relatives have been affected by cancer.

Carmela is a member of the swim team at The Stony Brook School and participates in gymnastics outside of school. She is the daughter of former NFL player Erik Coleman, who played for the New York Jets from 2004 to 2007.