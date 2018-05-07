TODAY'S PAPER
By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
VOTING

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Commack Middle School and Commack High School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $193,222,797 budget for 2018-19, a 1.61 percent increase from the current $190,163,464 budget. The tax levy would increase 2.51 percent, from $135,067,651 to $138,464,368.

The increase is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 2.91 percent, so a simple majority would approve the budget.

Estimated school taxes on an average single-family house would increase 2.51 percent, from $10,737 to $11,007.

The proposed budget includes for teachers a 1 percent overall salary increase and a 2.5 percent step increase.

The spending plan covers continued expansion of such initiatives as enrichment programs at the primary and intermediate school levels; college-level courses at the high school; a districtwide, comprehensive security review; and technology upgrades, with enhancements to WiFi and more bandwidth, according to the district’s budget brochure.

District website:

commack.k12.ny.us

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbent Jarrett Behar is running unopposed for an at-large seat. The term is three years.

