By Joie Tyrrell joie.tyrrell@newsday.com @JoieTyrrell
VOTING

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Deer Park High School gymnasium.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $112,508,977 budget for 2018-19, a 3.06 percent increase from the current $109,164,588. The tax levy would increase 2.21 percent, from $69,274,466 to $70,806,838.

The increase is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit of 2.21 percent, so a simple majority would approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home would rise an estimated 2.52 percent, from $10,522 to $10,787.

The district is in negotiations with its teachers, so salary information was unavailable.

The proposed budget calls for adding a Chromebook program and an AP Capstone diploma program at the high school.

District website:

deerparkschools.org

THE CANDIDATES

Two positions are open in the by-seat election. Incumbents Donna Marie Elliott and Robert Marino are running unopposed. Terms are three years.

