VOTING
6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Early Childhood Center, 1 Craig B. Gariepy Ave. in Islip Terrace.
THE BUDGET
The district proposes a $117,081,377 budget for 2018-19, a 1.8 percent increase from the current $115,015,282. The tax levy would increase 0.7 percent, from $70,843,872 to $71,339,779.
The increase is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 3.42 percent, so a simple majority would approve the budget.
School taxes on an average single-family home would rise 0.68 percent, from $7,626 to $7,678.
The proposed budget calls for teachers to get a 1.5 percent contractual raise. There would be a freeze on step increases.
Voters will be asked to authorize a school improvement program totaling $59,996,334 for facility upgrades throughout the district. That would be funded with a bond issue of $57,996,334 and $2 million in capital reserve funds. The impact is projected to be tax-neutral, as the new debt would take the place of retiring debt, the district said.
District website:
eischools.org
THE CANDIDATES
Two positions are open in the by-seat election. Incumbents Jessica Carney and Philip Montuori Sr. are running unopposed. Terms are three years.
