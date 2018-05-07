TODAY'S PAPER
By Kay Blough Special to Newsday
VOTING

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Elwood Middle School cafeteria.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $61,606,082 budget for 2018-19, a 2.11 percent increase from the current $60,330,370. The tax levy would increase 2.72 percent, from $44,719,437 to $45,937,729.

This increase is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 4.217 percent, so a simple majority is required to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home would increase 3.36 percent, from $10,325 to $10,672.

The proposed budget includes a 0.75 percent increase for teachers and an average step increase of 3.33 percent. Two teaching positions would be cut, as well as teaching assistant positions based on actual enrollment. The district would add a guidance counselor, a psychologist, a security director and a part-time human resources director. The middle school would move to a nine-period day.

Voters also will decide on a proposition to establish a $5 million capital reserve fund, with a 10-year term, for facilities improvements.

District website:

elwood.k12.ny.us

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbents Heather Mammolito and James Tomeo are running unopposed for two at-large seats. Terms are three years.

