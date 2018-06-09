KYLE PERSAUD

The Knox School

Kyle Persaud’s motivation to help impoverished children didn’t come from a desire to buff up a resume or ease a path to a prestigious college. It came from a core belief.

“Every single child in the world deserves an equal start,” Persaud said.

As a child, Persaud’s parents would often take him and his younger brother, Brandon, to visit Guyana, a small South American country from which they emigrated. The couple, who come from humble beginnings, would bring supplies to local orphanages.

The experiences left an impact, and when he was 13, Persaud and his younger brother formed a nonprofit, KB Operation Hope. The group aims to improve the lives of impoverished children in other countries by providing educational and medical supplies and by entreating governments to direct more resources toward education. The group primarily works with Guyana, focusing on orphanages and remote villages within the Amazon rain forest, but has also done work with India and Puerto Rico.

“It was something that was very important to us, so we decided to make it official and go larger with it,” said Persaud, of Miller Place. “We didn’t just want to give donations of used clothing. We wanted to actually give educational textbooks and medical supplies so that these villages could better equip their children for their future paths.”

According to UNESCO, a United Nations agency that seeks peace through international collaboration in education, science, and culture, Guyana’s 88.5 percent literacy rate is the worst in South America. Persaud and his brother collect donations of workbooks, textbooks, markers and over-the-counter medications and ship them in 6-foot-tall barrels.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I know the fortune we have as a first-world country with the educational resources we’re given,” said Persaud. “But these children can’t help where they’ve started. And the older children, they have to go off to work and can’t afford to search for their dreams.”

In some ways Persaud is a typical teen, interested in go-cart racing and reading about cars, but he’s also “mature beyond his years” said Virginia Riccardi, the assistant head of school at Knox.

“Kyle has always had a very keen sense of himself and what he wanted to do in this world and with his life,” she said. “And it never had anything to do with his own personal advancement; it was always about someone else.”

Persaud, who is class valedictorian, has strived to bring global awareness to Knox, creating the Civil Rights Alliance and a UNICEF club. The civil rights alliance meets to discuss social issues to build a more accepting school community, he said, while the UNICEF club does fundraising for the international group’s childhood education fund. He also brought four classmates to Guyana to meet with officials to advocate for better conditions in orphanages. The task was daunting, he said.

“No government wants an organization, especially an organization that is not based in their country, to come in and tell them what to do,” he said.

It was vital for him to do research, he said, including conferences at the United Nations, and to go to the orphanages to get firsthand information.

Persaud said he will continue his group’s work in college.

“It connects me to my heritage, to my parents,” he said. “My parents sacrificed so much but they provided me and my brother with a first-world-country beginning that I think a lot of students take for granted. I’m trying to help more students get that educational beginning.”

HIGHER ED: Persuad will attend Cornell University and major in government and public affairs.

FRESHMAN YEAR: “I’m looking forward to being somewhere new, starting a new chapter.”

IF I RULED THE WORLD: “I would like to see every citizen of the world understand that they have a moral responsibility to help each other.”