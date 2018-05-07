VOTING

3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Woodhull School gymnasium in Ocean Beach.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $6,338,219 budget for 2018-19, a 0.33 percent increase from the current $6,317,137. The tax levy of $5,082,291 remains the same as that for the current school year.

This is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 2.1 percent, so a simple majority is required to approve the budget.

The district said an estimate of school taxes on an average single-family home was not available.

The proposed budget includes a 0.5 percent increase for teachers.

The district was able to offset increased spending through the use of reserves, including but not limited to interest earnings, state aid, out-of-district tuition and earnings from the sale of surplus equipment, according to the budget newsletter.

District website:

fi.k12.ny.us

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbents Lisa Kaufman, Kathleen Skelly-Kurka and Amy Wood are running unopposed for three at-large seats. Terms are three years.