TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Evening
52° Good Evening
Long IslandLI Life

$content.name

By Kay Blough Special to Newsday
Print

VOTING

3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Woodhull School gymnasium in Ocean Beach.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $6,338,219 budget for 2018-19, a 0.33 percent increase from the current $6,317,137. The tax levy of $5,082,291 remains the same as that for the current school year.

This is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 2.1 percent, so a simple majority is required to approve the budget.

The district said an estimate of school taxes on an average single-family home was not available.

The proposed budget includes a 0.5 percent increase for teachers.

The district was able to offset increased spending through the use of reserves, including but not limited to interest earnings, state aid, out-of-district tuition and earnings from the sale of surplus equipment, according to the budget newsletter.

District website:

fi.k12.ny.us

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbents Lisa Kaufman, Kathleen Skelly-Kurka and Amy Wood are running unopposed for three at-large seats. Terms are three years.

By Kay Blough Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump 1600: Trump is already sweating out the mid-terms
New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman, seen AG Schneiderman resigns after report alleging assault
Regent Roger Tilles, seen in Albany on March ‘Double testing’ debated in teacher evaluation fight
Mark Natale, a retired NYPD officer, died at NYPD officer, a 9/11 responder, dies of cancer
Cigarettes are sold at PK Smoke Shop & Nassau bill to raise age to buy tobacco advances
Susan Brockmann, of Lynbrook, wears a gown made Curran backs bill to charge for plastic bags