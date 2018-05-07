TODAY'S PAPER
By Kay Blough Special to Newsday
2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Fishers Island School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $3,705,582 budget for 2018-19, a 1.48 percent increase from the current $3,651,419. The tax levy would increase 1.97 percent, from $3,251,363 to $3,315,370.

This increase is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 2 percent, so a simple majority is required to approve the budget.

The district said it did not have the assessment information necessary to provide an estimate of school taxes on an average single-family home.

The proposed budget includes a 4.6 percent step increase for teachers. No cuts to programs or staff are expected.

THE CANDIDATES

Two at-large seats are up for election. Incumbent William Bloethe is unopposed. The write-in candidate who receives the most votes is expected to fill the other open seat. Incumbent Thomas Shillo is not seeking re-election. Terms are three years.

