VOTING

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garden City High School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $115,805,283 budget for 2018-19, a 2.79 percent increase from the current $112,661,581. The tax levy would rise 3.54 percent, from $97,228,089 to $100,667,313.

This is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit of 3.54 percent, so a simple majority would approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family house would increase 3.59 percent, from $10,943 to $11,337.

The proposed budget funds a contractual salary increase of 1 percent for teachers and a 1.87 percent step increase. The equivalent of 4.1 teacher positions would be cut.

District website:

gardencity.k12.ny.us

THE CANDIDATES

Three people are running for three positions in the by-seat election. Incumbent Damianos “Tom” Pinou is unopposed. Michael Cassaro is unopposed for the seat of trustee Robert Martin, who is not seeking re-election. Stefanie Granville is unopposed for the one-year term remaining on the seat of Laura Hastings, who resigned from the board in July. Terms are three years.