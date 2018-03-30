A team from Great Neck South Middle School has been crowned champions of this year’s Long Island Regional Middle School Science Bowl.

The four-student team — Matthew Moy, Matthew Tsui, Jansen Wong and Charlie Yin — took first place last month against 18 other teams in the competition at Brookhaven National Laboratory.

They will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the national finals in Washington, D.C., on April 26-30.

“They’re a good bunch of kids and we’re very proud,” said Great Neck South science teacher Doris Stanick, who coached the team with fellow teacher Diane Caplain. Caplain added, “I think our team was very strong in math.”

The science bowl is a “Jeopardy!”-style competition consisting of a four-division round-robin format that features topics ranging from biology to chemistry and physics. The winning teams from each division faced off in a double-elimination series.

Second- and third-place place teams were from William Floyd Middle School in Moriches and Locust Valley Middle School, respectively. William Floyd’s team members were Brendan Bertos, Ian Hua, David Montenegro Jr., Adam Schultzer and Andrew Sweet.

The top 16 teams at the national level will win $1,000 for their schools’ science departments.

BALDWIN/WANTAGH

Schools of Character

Plaza Elementary School in the Baldwin School District and Lee Road Elementary School in the Levittown School District are among 63 schools nationwide — and four statewide — named 2018 State Schools of Character by Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Character.org for their “dedicated focus on character development,” the organization said.

Both schools received a banner and plaque and are under consideration to be a 2018 National School of Character. Schools hold the state designation for three years.

“This reward is a reflection of the students, faculty and parents and their work towards building a school climate that promotes care, kindness, teamwork and citizenship,” Lee Road Principal Anthony Goss said.

COUNTYWIDE

Read Across America

Many local schools hosted reading-themed activities last month for the National Education Association’s Read Across America Day, which coincided with Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

In East Rockaway, kindergartners at Rhame Avenue Elementary School read Dr. Seuss’ 1960 book, “Green Eggs and Ham,” and then ate them with Principal Erik Walter. Classes also discussed the author’s intent.

In North Massapequa, children at Eastplain Elementary School in the Plainedge School District dressed as various Dr. Seuss characters — such as Thing 1 and Thing 2 from the 1957 book, “The Cat in the Hat.”

In Carle Place, Cherry Lane Elementary School students marched while holding books, took a reading pledge and joined faculty members for a silent reading.

ISLANDWIDE

Quill Awards

Thirteen Long Island students and one school newspaper were among the first-place winners of Quill Awards at Adelphi University’s 18th Annual Press Day, which attracted 290 local high school journalists.

Winners, their high schools and categories were: Aidan Fitzgerald, Chaminade, best feature article; Nicholas Plante, Chaminade, best news article; Sruli Fruchter and Joshua Samet, Davis Renov Stahler Yeshiva High School for Boys, best page-one layout; Jeremy Koffsky, Davis Renov Stahler, best online writing; Kevin Li, Great Neck North, best layout; Rachel Schrelbstein, Jericho, best freelance work; Lily Wachtel, Jericho, best sports story or column; Marissa Marino, Kings Park, best illustration or cartoon; Andie Glanzer, Lynbrook, best opinion piece; Dustin Mandell, Lynbrook, most outstanding reporter; Mohammad Samroz, Sewanhaka, best editorial; Bryanna Singleton, Sewanhaka, best photograph.

Kellenberg Memorial High School’s The Phoenix won “Most Outstanding Newspaper.”— MICHAEL R. EBERT