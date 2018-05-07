VOTING

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Hampton Bays Middle School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $52,483,604 budget for 2018-19, a 3.25 percent increase from the current $50,833,896. The tax levy would increase 3.22 percent, from $44,856,299 to $46,302,022.

This increase is within the district’s 3.56 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority is required to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home would decrease by 2.1 percent, from $5,953.14 to $5,829.75, which the district attributed to an increase in state aid and tuition payments for several students.

The proposed budget includes a 0.75 salary increase and a 3 percent step increase for teachers. Funding also is provided for an additional clerical position to be shared between building and grounds and technology, as well as money to implement a planned technology initiative in which every student in grades four through twelve would get a Chromebook.

Voters will consider two propositions: One asks residents if they support spending up to $149,000 during the upcoming school year for safety and security enhancements that include paying for two school resource officers — one for the high school campus and the other for the middle and elementary school campus. If voters approve the proposition, the district would remain within its tax cap.

The other proposition seeks voter approval to transfer up to $300,000 from unappropriated and unassigned fund balances to the general fund at the end of this school year to pay for future repairs and upgrades.

District website:

www.hbschools.us

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbent Liz Scully and candidate Anne Culhane are running unopposed for two at-large seats. Terms are three years. Incumbent Mike Dunn is not seeking reelection.