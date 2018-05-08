Herricks School voters guide

VOTING

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Herricks Community Center.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $114,391,671 budget for 2018-19, a 2.86 percent increase from the current $111,215,736. The tax levy would rise 2.55 percent, from $94,094,175 to $96,492,264.

This increase is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit of 2.55 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home were not available because Nassau County has not provided all of the data needed to make the calculations, according to district officials.

The proposed budget funds estimated teacher raises and step increases subject to negotiations between teachers and the district.

District website:

herricks.org

THE CANDIDATES

Two positions are open in the by-seat election. Incumbents Nancy Feinstein and Brian R. Hassan are running unopposed. Terms are three years.