By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
VOTING

Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Michael F. Stokes Elementary School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $65,143,770 budget for 2018-19, a 2.77 percent increase from the current $63,389,838. The tax levy would rise 3.31 percent, from $41,992,530 to $43,384,509.

This increase is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit of 3.31 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family house would rise 3.34 percent, from $6,497 to $6,714.

The proposed budget would fund an average step increase for teachers of 1.45 percent. A contractual increase is subject to contract negotiations, the district said.

Middle school electives would be added in coding, world language, humanities, math and group guidance for fifth- and sixth-graders. One position — an English as a New Language teacher — would be trimmed.

District website:

islandtrees.org

THE CANDIDATES

Two positions are open in the by-seat election. Incumbents William Fitzgerald and Amy Martin are running unopposed. Terms are three years.

