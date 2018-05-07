$content.name
VOTING
Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Michael F. Stokes Elementary School.
THE BUDGET
The district proposes a $65,143,770 budget for 2018-19, a 2.77 percent increase from the current $63,389,838. The tax levy would rise 3.31 percent, from $41,992,530 to $43,384,509.
This increase is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit of 3.31 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.
School taxes on the average single-family house would rise 3.34 percent, from $6,497 to $6,714.
The proposed budget would fund an average step increase for teachers of 1.45 percent. A contractual increase is subject to contract negotiations, the district said.
Middle school electives would be added in coding, world language, humanities, math and group guidance for fifth- and sixth-graders. One position — an English as a New Language teacher — would be trimmed.
District website:
islandtrees.org
THE CANDIDATES
Two positions are open in the by-seat election. Incumbents William Fitzgerald and Amy Martin are running unopposed. Terms are three years.
