TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Evening
41° Good Evening
Long IslandLI Life

HHH student helps special needs kids

Janna Zilkha, a senior at Half Hollow Hills

Janna Zilkha, a senior at Half Hollow Hills High School East in Dix Hills, has raised funds for children with special needs through her community service project called Bottles for Buddies. Photo Credit: Naomi Zilkha

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

A Dix Hills teenager, in an effort spanning six years, has collected more than 70,000 empty plastic bottles to help children with special needs and the environment.

Janna Zilkha, a senior at Half Hollow Hills High School East, has gathered the bottles through her community service project called Bottles for Buddies.

She redeems the bottles for money to benefit Ariella's NY Friendship Circle, a nonprofit based in Dix Hills that brings teens and children with special needs together for friendship.

"I'm really amazed and grateful," Zilkha, 17, said of the donations.

She said she was inspired to help children with special needs after her cousin, Roi, who has special needs, came to live with her family following the tsunami in Japan in 2011. She has received several awards, including the Ariella's NY Friendship Circle's Teen Philanthropist of the Year Award for 2018, a proclamation from the Town of Huntington, and a Daily Point of Light Award from the nonprofit Points of Light.

Zilkha, a Girl Scout, also is community service coordinator for Half Hollow Hills East's National Honor Society. In addition, she founded the school's National Chinese Honor Society chapter and is vice president of the Tri-M Music Honor Society chapter.

Recently, she was chosen as her school's nominee for the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program and named a semifinalist in this year's Coca-Cola Scholars Program. 

Headshot
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Latest Long Island News

Salvatore Mascolo Jr., 69, of Plainview with his Army veteran Salvatore Mascolo Jr. dies at 69
Dr. David Eidelberg of the Feinstein Institute for Study: Gene therapy helps with Parkinson's
Michael Cohen exits federal court in Manhattan on Key moments in the Michael Cohen cases
The LIRR Hempstead Branch on Nov. 5 at LIRR: Expect eastbound delays out of Penn
Mineola High School ninth-graders, from left, Deanna Mineola students make multiplication fun
Students from William E. DeLuca Jr. Elementary School LI schools help feed those in need