VOTING

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Jericho High/Middle School gymnasium.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $122,653,735 budget for 2018-19, a -0.01 percent decrease from the current $122,669,127. The tax levy would be $106,236,917, the same amount as for the current school year.

As the decrease is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 1.42 percent, just a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

The district said it could not calculate the taxes the owner of an average single-family home would pay under the proposed budget because Nassau County has not provided the necessary assessment information.

The proposed budget includes an average raise for teachers of about 2 percent. Step increases vary.

Under the spending plan, the district would upgrade security and offer new courses, including Advanced Placement computer science principles, AP music theory, yoga and AP research. The proposed budget also includes investment in technology, with an upgrade to its data center and wireless access points. The district would purchase 765 Chromebooks and 340 iPads to continue its districtwide tablet initiative and would replace more than 200 desktop and 90 laptop computers.

Voters will decide a proposition authorizing the district to spend an amount not to exceed $16,125,134 on capital improvements, including replacement of rooftop exhaust fans and districtwide electrical upgrades. The funds would come from existing capital reserves and fund balance and would not have any additional impact to the taxpayers.

District website:

www.jerichoschools.org

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbents William Ferro and Daborah Lee are running unopposed for two at-large seats. Terms are three years.