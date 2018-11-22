LI schools highlight autumn in lessons

Schools across Long Island incorporated autumn into students’ class days through fall-themed art projects, math lessons and science experiments.

In Lynbrook, the high school’s National Art Honor Society carved about 200 pumpkins to feature cartoon characters and Halloween scenes as part of the school’s “Night of the Pumpkins.” Their creations helped raise $4,000 for Community Chest South Shore, a nonprofit that supports local charities.

“I’ve been going to Night of the Pumpkins even before I was in high school,” said Madelyn Colonna, a junior who is the society’s vice president. “Now, five years later, I’m here carving these pumpkins. It’s a mind-blowing experience.”

In Massapequa, second-graders at Lockhart Elementary School measured the circumference and height of pumpkins and used Venn diagrams to note the similarities and differences between pumpkins and apples. Meanwhile, fourth-graders at Birch Lane Elementary School created digital jack-o’-lanterns using Chromebooks and wrote short stories about their designs.

In North Bellmore, first-graders at Saw Mill Road Elementary School added small sails to apple slices and predicted whether they would sink or float. The school’s kindergartners determined how many paper clips could fit around their pumpkins and built block towers to house them.

Second-graders at East Broadway Elementary School in the Levittown school district used microscopes to observe differences between kernels of edible corn and holiday corn.

MASSAPEQUA

New principals

Brian Conboy is interim principal of Massapequa High School, and Tania Willman is principal of Massapequa High School’s Ames Campus.

Conboy replaced Patrick DiClemente, who now is principal of Locust Valley High School. Willman replaced Jordan McCaw, who now is Massapequa’s director of pupil personnel services.

Before his retirement in 2017, Conboy spent his entire career in the Seaford school district, including a seven-year stint as superintendent.

Willman served eight years as the Ames Campus’ executive assistant to the principal, and before that taught social studies at the high school.

“I am genuinely grateful for the opportunity I have been afforded, and I am eager to continue working and growing in partnership with all stakeholders of our school community,” Willman said.

COUNTYWIDE

Veterans Day

Many local schools showed gratitude to local veterans this month in recognition of Veterans Day.

McKenna Elementary School in Massapequa Park hosted an appreciation breakfast for veterans that included presentations from the 10 winners of the school’s inaugural “My Hero” essay contest. There was a video montage of all the attending vets from their service days.

Air Force Sgt. Thomas Hartley surprised his daughters, Averie and Alyssa, at Meadowbrook Elementary School in East Meadow after returning from four months of deployment. The return home marks his retirement after 21 years of service, school officials said.

In Lynbrook, Davison Avenue Intermediate School in the Malverne school district hosted an assembly honoring local veterans, with third-graders performing patriotic songs including “Armed Forces Pride of America.”

ISLANDWIDE

Reflections winners

Four Long Island students are winners in this year’s National PTA Reflections Contest, which included original artwork in the categories of dance choreography, film production, literature, music composition, photography and visual arts.

The winners and their school districts are: Hannah Cheeseman, North Bellmore, Award of Excellence for photography; Griffin Hon, Syosset; Award of Excellence in the middle school division for film production; Letao Tao, Garden City, Award of Excellence in the primary division for film production; and Lily Tierney, Huntington, Award of Merit in the middle school division for literature.

To reach the national level, students first won at the district, regional and state levels. Submissions were judged on interpretation of theme, creativity and technique.