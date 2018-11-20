For those who prefer to browse for gifts in person, these brick-and-mortar stores' door are wide open.

ROOSEVELT FIELD

630 Old Country Rd.

Garden City

516-742-8001

simon.com/mall/roosevelt-field

Open 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day to 1 a.m. Black Friday; reopens 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday.

The Simon Mall properties are promising the opportunity to create ”magical memories” this holiday season with a Thanksgiving Day start date. Need some magical memories? Here’s your guide to making some.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

You can give someone else a magical memory by taking a tag from the Salvation Army Angel Tree and granting a child’s wish for the season. The tree is on the upper level, and the program starts on Black Friday and runs through Christmas Eve. You could also bring a toy or gift for a young child to the Toys for Tots drive in the North Court.

Keep up with another Roosevelt Field holiday tradition by bringing the family for a “Simon Santa Photo Experience.” Capture a photo memory with Santa through 6 p.m. Dec. 24 in the Center Court. You can skip the line by making a reservation in advance at simonsanta.com (scroll to find your Fast Pass location).

Don’t forget to make a memory with the family pet. Get them ready for their close-up with Santa at a Pet Photo Night, which run from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 18, Nov. 25, Dec. 2 and Dec. 9.

While you’re busy making holiday memories, time can quickly slip by. Download the Simon Mobile App to help you organize, plan and save time during your trip as well as find the latest deals and events from retailers. Need help with wrapping? The Kiwanis Club of Merrick will be on hand to provide holiday gift wrapping near Macy’s and Zara from noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 7-14, with extended hours toward the end of the season.

When you least expect it, Simon Mall’s “Random Acts of Giving!” may catch you by surprise. Throughout the season, Roosevelt Field’s holiday staff will surprise lucky shoppers with unexpected free event tickets, retailer gift cards and tasty treats.

SMITH HAVEN MALL

313 Smith Haven Mall

Lake Grove

631-724-1433

simon.com/smithhaven

Open 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day to 1 a.m. Black Friday; reopens 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday; department store and restaurant hours may vary.

Need to share your holiday list with the man in red? Meet Santa at Center Court for photos during mall hours through Christmas Eve, when he’ll be leaving for the North Pole at 6 p.m. It’s all part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience. You can save time and avoid a line by making a reservations online at simonsanta.com (scroll to find your Fast Pass location).

Smith Haven Mall also provides for children with special needs and their families through a sensory-friendly “Caring Santa” event. The program is available 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 25, Dec. 2, 9 and 16 before the mall opens. Register in advance at simon.com/caringsanta.

Other holiday events at the Smith Haven Mall include: gift wrapping from Dec. 14 to 23 courtesy of the Grateful Greyhounds; Claus Story Time at L.L. Bean at 9 a.m. Dec. 6; National Cookie Day on Dec. 4; and Mrs. Claus Story Time at Santa Set at 9 a.m. Dec. 5, 12 and 19. A holiday breakfast, limited to 200 children, takes place 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 1. Guests receive a light breakfast, goody bag, crafts and entertainment. Registration is required by calling guest services at 631-724-8066.

Pet Photo Nights are hosted after regular mall closing to prevent allergic reactions by other shoppers. Mark your calendars and bring Fido 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 25, Dec. 2, 9 and 16.

WALT WHITMAN SHOPS

160 Walt Whitman Rd.

Huntington Station

631-271-1741

simon.com/walt-whitman-shops

Closed Thanksgiving Day; open Black Friday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The magic of the holiday season continues at Walt Whitman Shops. Save time by reserving your “magical moment” with Santa online at simonsanta.com (scroll to find your Fast Pass location). Walt Whitman Shops will make necessary adjustments to the environment to support the sensory, physical and other developmental needs of children of all abilities; reserve a photo with “Caring Santa,” scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 2 and Dec. 9 online, at simon.com/caringsanta.

Pet Photo Night at Walt Whitman Shops gives pet owners a chance to meet up with Santa and show pride in their pets. Bring your furry friend for photos after regular mall closing times from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 18 or Nov. 25.

A Hanukkah Celebration takes place at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6, with a menorah lighting and family activities to celebrate the holiday.

TANGER OUTLETS AT THE ARCHES

152 The Arches Circle

Deer Park

631-667-0600

tangeroutlets.com/deerpark

Open 6 p.m. Thanksgiving through 10 p.m. Black Friday; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 24 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 25. Extended holiday hours: Nov. 30 to Dec. 23, open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday; Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Christmas Day; New Year’s Eve, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; New Year’s Day, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The holiday shopping season at Tanger Outlets in Deer Park kicks off with the “Moonlight Madness” sales event and After Thanksgiving Sales, Nov. 22 through Nov. 25. Shoppers are encouraged to head out on Thanksgiving night, when the stores begin to offer deals and discounts. You’ll find all the deals listed on tangeroutlet.com/deerpark/deals.

The holiday tradition of giving continues with a Holiday Toy Drive with Tanger Outlets and the United Way collecting new children’s toys for those in need. Donations will also be accepted at Shopper Services. Shopper who drop off a new, unwrapped toy for children ages 1 month to 14 years will receive a free Tanger coupon book.

Weather permitting, the outdoor skating rink stays open through February 2019. Skating sessions run from 3 to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10, and skate rentals are $4; children younger than 5 skate free. TangerClub members get free skate rentals by showing their TangerClub card. For information, contact the Ice Rink at 631-940-9750.

Head to Shopper Services, near Parking Lot 3 on the Grand Boulevard side, to purchase a TangerClub card. For $10 you get a lifetime membership that entitles you to discounts, coupons and birthday awards.

TANGER OUTLETS

200 Tanger Mall Dr.

Riverhead

631-369-2732

tangeroutlet.com/riverhead

Open 6 p.m. Thanksgiving through 10 p.m. Black Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 25. Extended holiday hours: Nov. 30 to Dec. 23, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday; Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Christmas Day; New Year’s Eve, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and New Year’s Day, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mirroring the Tanger Outlets at Deer Park, the Riverhead location also kicks off the holiday shopping season with the annual Moonlight Madness sales event and is encouraging shoppers to come down to the outlets after their Thanksgiving Day meals for deals and the “biggest” savings of the season. Exclusive discount offers are posted on tangeroutlets.com.

Stop by Shoppers Service at Tanger 1/Suite 200 and for $10 you can join the Tanger Club loyalty rewards program, whose members receive exclusive perks and discounts for a lifetime.

AMERICANA MANHASSET

Northern Boulevard and Searingtown Road

Manhasset

516-627-2277

americanamanhasset.com

Closed Thanksgiving Day. Extended holiday hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily Dec. 15 through Dec. 23, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 24.

New this year to the Americana roster of luxury stores is Veronica Beard women’s fashions. And just in time for the holidays is the Goop pop-up boutique, open through Dec. 24 with a curated collection of gift ideas from the lifestyle website of founder Gwyneth Paltrow. Make sure to drop by the newly renovated Gucci store.

In keeping with the spirit of the season, shoppers are invited to join in Americana’s annual four-day shopping benefit, Champions for Charity, by registering for a complimentary Champion number at championsforcharity.org by phone at 516-627-2277 or in person at Americana's Concierge.

Present your Champions for Charity number when making a purchase at any of the participating stores, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 25 percent of the full-price, pretax purchase goes to one of the more than 140 participating charities of your choosing. Special store events, including personal appearances by designers, activities and services are happening during the event that will be posted on the website.

Looking for that perfect gift or a special outfit? Americana’s complimentary Personal Shopping Service can assist customers on-site or from home; call 800-818-6767.

BROADWAY COMMONS MALL

358 N. Broadway

Hicksville

516-939-0679

atbroadwaycommons.com

Closed Thanksgiving Day, reopens 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Black Friday (some stores, including Macy’s and Target, will be open on Thanksgiving Day).

In addition to the great deals on Black Friday, beginning at 1 p.m. Nov. 23 in the Center Court, shoppers can get a $20 gift card when they present their store receipts totaling $350 from purchases made that day at Broadway Commons Mall (excludes IKEA and Target purchases).

Have a question? Text the mobile concierge service, Answers on the Spot, at 516-218-6620, or check the mall’s website for sales and activities throughout the season, including live musical performances from area school students and gift wrapping services for charities.

When it’s time for a meal break, explore new options at the food court. Potato Corner, Shah’s Halal, Sbarro, Teri-Yummy and Cheers Cut are the latest concessions on the menu.

Visit Santa in the IKEA Rotunda now through Dec. 24. Reservations are available for a photo with the man in red. Go to atbroadwaycommons.com for hours and details.

Pets (domesticated only) can strike a pose with Santa from 7 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday through Dec. 18.

Santa Cares, a private visit and photo session for children with all spectrums of sensory needs and their families, runs from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 2 and Dec. 9 (must reserve).

GREEN ACRES MALL

2034 Green Acres Rd., Sunrise Highway

Valley Stream

516-561-7360

greenacresmallonline.com

Open 6 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving Day, and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Black Friday

Make the shopping experience a bit less hectic by going to greenacresmallonline.com or the Green Acres Mall Facebook page to find store locations, daily sales and special holiday events. The mobile concierge team is ready to help with queries about the mall; text questions to 516-268 -6000.

This year Hollister, the contemporary clothing store for young adults, is the latest addition to the mall.

Santa Claus is seeing visitors daily through Dec. 24 in the Kay Jewelers Hallway. For hours and details or to make a reservation, go to greenacresmallonline.com

Not looking forward to wrapping all those gifts? Volunteers will be on hand to take care of that, in exchange for a donation to benefit Star Potential, from 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 to 9, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 10 to 23.

WESTFIELD SOUTH SHORE

1701 Sunrise Hwy.

Bay Shore

631-665-3550

westfield.com/southshore

Open 6 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving Day and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday.

Strategize the bargain hunt by downloading the Westfield App for holiday events, deals and step-by-step directions to stores. Looking to finding a certain item? Get answers on the spot from the mobile concierge team’s Ask an Elf service. Text your questions to 631-446-2999.

This year the Optimum Experience store has been added to the mall, and Ardene, a women’s clothing store, is opening later this month. Don't forget to check out the recently renovated Journeys footwear store.

Santa Claus is in the Lord & Taylor Court and available for photos, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday (except Thanksgiving Day), and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday now through Christmas Eve. For reservations, hours and details, go to westfield.com/southshore.

Pet photo sessions with Santa (dogs and cats only; leashed or in a carrier) are held 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 9 and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 18.

Bring joy to a child in need this season by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy on Dec. 12, during the daylong Family Service League’s Project TOY in the Macy’s Court.

WESTFIELD SUNRISE MALL

1 Sunrise Mall

Massapequa

516-795-3550

westfield.com/sunrise

Open 6 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving Day, and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday.

Find deals, events, ideas for gifts and special events by downloading the Westfield App and by visiting the mall website. Get any question about the mall answered immediately by the mobile concierge team, Ask an Elf, by texting the question to 631-446-2999.

This year Dave & Buster's is new to the mall, and expect to see Dunkin' Donuts opening later this month.

Have a photo taken with Santa Claus now through Christmas Eve in the Macy’s Court. Save time and skip the line by making a reservation. Pet photos with Santa are scheduled 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 9 and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 18. As with the South Shore mall, the session is limited to dogs and cats, either leashed or in a carrier. For details, hours and reservations, go to westfield.com/sunrise.

There is another opportunity to give this season by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy on Dec. 14, during the daylong Family Service League’s Project TOY in the mall’s Center Court.