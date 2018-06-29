Eighteen Long Island students won awards in May at this year’s Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Pittsburgh.

The fair, a program of the Society for Science & the Public, consisted of about 1,800 high school students selected from 420 affiliate fairs in 81 countries competing for some $4 million in prizes.

Long Island’s top-placing student was Amy Shteyman, a senior at John L. Miller Great Neck North High School, who won Best of Category in Behavioral and Social Sciences. She and 23 other best-of-category winners received $5,000 in addition to their $3,000 first-place award, as well as $1,000 grants to both their school and their affiliated fair.

Other local award winners were: Smiti Shah, Bethpage; Raphael Iskra and Pragati Muthukumar, Commack High School; Kimberly Lu, Cindy Wang and Michelle Xing, Great Neck South High School; Arooba Ahmed and Jiachen Lee, Half Hollow Hills High School East; Jillian Parker, Half Hollow Hills High School West; Eish Maheshwari, Herricks High School in New Hyde Park; Chiu Fan Bowen Lo, Shruthi Shekar and Kendra Zhang, Jericho High School; Emily Cruz and Susan Wu, Manhasset High School; Matthew Mullahy, Smithtown High School East; and Sarah Adamo, Smithtown High School West.

“The breakthrough ideas presented by the winners and finalists demonstrate how the brilliant minds of future generations will make the world a better place,” said Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of the Society for Science & the Public.

JERICHO

Code Rush

Two teams from Schechter School of Long Island’s Lower School were the only New York teams to place in the top 10 of Code Rush, a nationwide coding competition coordinated by the online game-based platform CodeMonkey. The teams placed ninth and 10th in the 3rd-to-5th-grade category.

The monthlong competition, which attracted hundreds of teams throughout the United States, asked participants to solve a progressive series of 150 coding challenges through collaborative play and problem-solving in an effort to learn the programming language CoffeeScript.

The winning teams received an annual CodeMonkey classroom subscription, a subscription to the learning program Flocabulary and a Makey Makey GO invention kit.

ROSLYN

WAC Science Fair

Roslyn High School had six first-place projects in various categories — the most of any Long Island school — in this year’s WAC Lighting Foundation Invitational Science Fair coordinated by the Research Association, a nonprofit consortium of lead research teachers from 12 local participating schools.

Roslyn’s first-place students were Nicole Blattman, Asher Bykov, Joshua Flashner, Andrew Goldberg, Johanna Kann, Makenzie Komack, Feyi Rufai, Olivia Viruet-Quintero and Jeffrey Yu.

Nassau County’s other first-place winners and their high schools were: Qingyuan Qian, Great Neck North; Timothy Qi, Great Neck South; Emma Gan, Arianna Pahlavan, Amber Patrick and Shruthi Shekar, Jericho High School; Kevin Gauld, Baokun Gu, Aden Horowitz and Joseph Yoo, Manhasset; and Benjamin Goldstein, Emma Klein, Edward Samowitz and Dhiya Sani, Paul D. Schreiber High School.

SYOSSET

Forensic champs

A Syosset High School team is this year’s overall state champion of the New York State Forensic League’s New York State Grand Championship Tournament at Hofstra University.

The tournament, which attracted more than 1,000 students from 75 schools statewide, featured the following divisions: speech, policy debate, public form debate, Lincoln Douglas debate, and Student Congress. Syosset had more than 30 competitors advance past preliminary rounds and won numerous team awards, including first place in the Student Congress.

In addition, Syosset students Iree Mann and Saba Mehrzad were the dramatic interpretation speech and novice Lincoln Douglas debate champions, respectively. Other Nassau County winners were a Roslyn High School team in Lincoln Douglas debate and Chaminade High School senior John Magliore in varsity Lincoln Douglas debate.— Michael R. Ebert

