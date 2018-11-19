From Elmont to Montauk, let it glow with lights, singing and good cheer

BRENTWOOD, ISLANDIA, HOLBROOK

The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce is hosting tree and menorah lightings Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. at Ross Memorial Park, near Brentwood Road and Suffolk Avenue. Santa is expected.

The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce, along with Town of Islip officials, will host a tree lighting Dec. 4 at the Brentwood Country Club, 100 Pennsylvania Ave. The event is free and open to the public. Santa is expected to visit.

Islandia Village officials will host a tree lighting Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. at Village Hall, 1100 Old Nichols Rd. The event is free but open only to village residents. Santa is expected to make an appearance aboard a fire truck.

The Holbrook Chamber of Commerce will host a tree lighting Dec. 1 at 4:30 p.m. at the Irish Times, 975 Main St. Santa is expected.

The Holbrook Chamber of Commerce will host a menorah lighting Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. at the parking lot at 1000 Main St.

— Antonio Planas

OYSTER BAY, LOCUST VALLEY

Planting Fields Arboretum will hold its annual tree lighting Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. on the Camellia House lawn. Admission is free; there will be live music and Santa Claus will see visitors in the Hay Barn until 7:30 p.m.

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a holiday market and tree lighting Dec. 8 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the town band stand, 1 Shore Ave., Oyster Bay. The festivities include holiday carols sung by a choir, a recitation of “A Visit From St. Nicholas” and marshmallow roasting; Santa Claus will appear toward the end of the evening. In remembrance of Theodore Roosevelt’s final Christmas in 1918, an actor will portray Oyster Bay’s most famous historical figure; a free shuttle will travel between the holiday market and Sagamore Hill from 12 to 4 p.m. At Roosevelt’s house, children and parents can enjoy hot cider and hot cocoa, crafts, a book reading and live music.

The Locust Valley Chamber of Commerce and Matinecock Neighborhood Association are having a village Christmas tree lighting with Santa and the Locust Valley Middle School chorus beginning at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 on Birch Hill Road between Elm Street and Forest Avenue. Hot chocolate will be served. The chamber will also sponsor a “Champagne stroll” featuring carolers on Dec. 13 from 2 to 6 p.m. with participating stores on Forest Avenue and Birch Hill Road offering drinks, cookies and hors d’oeuvres. On Dec. 12 and 22, the chamber is sponsoring free horse and buggy rides from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Plaza shopping center on Birch Hill Road.

— Ted Phillips

BAY SHORE, BRIGHTWATERS

The Bay Shore Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual winter festival on Main Street on Nov. 24 at 3:30 p.m. The event will include a tree and menorah lighting, music and visits from Santa and Frosty the Snowman.

The Bay Shore Beautification Society is sponsoring “Light the Night” in Brightwaters and Bay Shore on Dec. 9 at 5 p.m.

— RACHELLE BLIDNER

SAYVILLE, ISLIP, EAST ISLIP

The Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce is hosting an annual holiday parade on Sayville’s Main Street on Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tree lighting is at 6:30 p.m. (Rain date is Nov. 25.) There will be a menorah lighting at the Sayville chamber house at dusk Dec. 2.

The Islip Chamber of Commerce is hosting a holiday parade Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. The parade begins at Ocean Avenue and ends at Islip Town Hall. A tree lighting follows.

Islip Town officials will host a menorah lighting at Town Hall on Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.

The Islip Festival of Trees, sponsored by the Islip Arts Council, will be Dec. 6 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Brookwood Hall in East Islip. A tree lighting, presented by the Arts Council and the East Islip Historical Society, will be held Dec. 7 at Brookwood Hall at 7 p.m.

— RACHELLE BLIDNER

MASSAPEQUA PARK, FARMINGDALE

The tree and menorah lighting is at 5 p.m. Nov. 24 at Village Square, Park Boulevard and Front Street, Massapequa Park. Santa will arrive on a sleigh, and there will be performances by the Massapequa High School cheerleaders and kick-line team.

The lighting of the Village Green Christmas tree will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 27 at the green, 361 Main St., Farmingdale (rain date Nov. 29). Refreshments and Christmas caroling will be at Village Hall.

The lighting of a smaller Christmas tree, at Gerngras Park in Farmingdale, will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 30.

— David Olson

GLEN COVE

The Glen Cove City Hall Holiday Marketplace is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at 9 Glen St. It features free coffee, hot cocoa and sweets, and hand-crafted and other homemade gifts for sale, to benefit Friends of the Glen Cove Youth Board.

The Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District’s holiday festival is from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 1. It features free horse and carriage rides, photos with Santa, free hot cocoa and live performances. The lighting of the city's Tree of Light, a 30-foot blue spruce, is at 4:45 p.m.

The fourth annual Merry Tree Festival, featuring 40 trees decorated by area businesses and families and placed along School and Glen streets, begins Dec. 1 and runs until Jan. 4, 2019.

The lighting of the Grand Chanukah Menorah, outside Glen Cove Police Department headquarters, 1 Bridge St., is at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3. There will be traditional Hanukkah doughnuts, music, a “dreidel moon bounce,” gelt and Hanukkah crafts.

The Glen Cove Youth Bureau’s Milk & Cookies with Santa is from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Dec. 21. The event, geared toward infants and children up to age 10 and their families, features a holiday reading, treats and a free photo with Santa. The free event is open only to city residents. Reservations are required; call 516-671-4600 between Nov. 20 and Dec. 8.

— David Olson

FLORAL PARK, NEW HYDE PARK

The Floral Park Chamber of Commerce, the Floral Park Jr. Women’s Club and Our Lady of Victory Church will hold a Christmas festival and tree lighting in Memorial Park on Nov. 30 from 4 to 10 p.m. At 6 p.m., there will be holiday gift vendors, a tree lighting and carolers. At 8 p.m., there will be holiday craft beer, mulled wine and a visit from Santa.

New Hyde Park will hold its annual tree-lighting ceremony Dec. 1 at Marcus Christ Community Center, 1420 Jericho Tpke. Festivities begin at 3 p.m. and include magic tricks from Magic of Amore and singers from the New Hyde Park Memorial High School Band and Chamber. At dusk, the mayor will light the tree on the front lawn.

— Khristopher J. Brooks

MINEOLA, WESTBURY, MANHASSET

Mineola will hold its annual tree lighting on Dec. 7 at Village Hall, 155 Washington Ave. Afterward, there will be a visit from Santa inside the Village Hall community center.

The Town of North Hempstead will hold a tree-lighting on Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. at the “Yes We Can” Community Center, 141 Garden St, Westbury. The event will be sponsored by the Long Island Nets, whose players will be on hand.

The Town of North Hempstead will hold a menorah lighting Dec. 5 at 4:30 p.m. at Town Hall, 220 Plandome Rd., Manhasset. The event is held in conjunction with the Chabad of Port Washington. There will be snacks, refreshments, carolers.

The Town of North Hempstead will hold a tree-lighting Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. at Mary Jane Davies Green in Manhasset. The event is a dual lighting because town officials plan to light Christmas trees at the park and in front of town hall at the same time. After the lighting, there will be an appearance from Santa.

— Khristopher J. Brooks

FREEPORT, BELLMORE, LEVITTOWN

The Village of Freeport’s tree lighting ceremony takes place Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. at the “Triangle” on Sunrise Highway. The Freeport Recreation Center will host its annual Christmas tree lighting and Santa visit Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at 130 E. Merrick Rd., including free Skate Academy ice show at 7 p.m.

The Levittown Chamber of Commerce will host a holiday lighting ceremony Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. in front of the Levittown Public Library.

The Bellmore Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Festival of Lights Ceremony on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. The annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Extravaganza will follow Dec. 7 from 6 to 10 p.m., with horse and buggy rides and a visit from Santa. Events take place at Bedford Avenue and Broadway.

— Jesse Coburn and John Asbury

MALVERNE, LYNBOOK, EAST ROCKAWAY, LONG BEACH

The Village of Malverne is holding a holiday lighting ceremony on Hempstead Avenue on Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. There will be a menorah lighting at the Malverne train station Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m.

The Village of Lynbrook will hold its winter celebration on Atlantic Avenue on Dec. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The East Rockaway Winter Festival and Tree Lighting will take place Dec. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. at East Rockaway Village Hall, 376 Atlantic Ave.

Long Beach Christmas tree lighting is Nov. 30 at 5 p.m at Kennedy Plaza, 1 W. Chester St.

— Jesse Coburn and John Asbury

ELMONT

The Elmont Chamber of Commerce will host a holiday lighting ceremony on Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at Hempstead Turnpike and Covert Avenue.

— Jesse Coburn

EAST MEADOW, GARDEN CITY, HEMPSTEAD

The East Meadow Chamber of Commerce and the Council of East Meadow Community Organizations will hold a holiday lighting ceremony Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at East Meadow and Prospect avenues.

The Community Association of Stewart Ave. and the East Meadow Chamber of Commerce will host an annual holiday lighting ceremony on Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. at Carman Avenue and Lake Lane in Salisbury.

The Garden City Chamber of Commerce will hold a tree lighting ceremony and host a visit from Santa on Dec. 2 at 3:30 p.m. at the gazebo on the village green.

The Town of Hempstead will holding a Christmas tree, menorah and kinara lighting ceremony on Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. at Town Hall Plaza. The event will including caroling and an appearance by Santa atop an antique fire engine.

— Jesse Coburn and John Asbury

WADING RIVER, MATTITUCK

In Riverhead, The Shoppes at East Wind will hold its annual Holiday Tree Lighting from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 at 5720 Rte. 25A in Wading River. People can put a letter in Santa’s mailbox, enjoy a live DJ and dancing, and more. Santa is also visiting. (Rain date: Dec. 8) For more information, call: 631-846-2370.

In Southold, the annual tree lighting is at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Raymond F. Nine Park on Main Road in Mattituck. The ceremony will feature a donkey, cookies, hot chocolate and visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

— Jean-Paul Salamanca

PORT WASHINGTON, ALBERTSON

Port Washington will celebrate the holiday season with Port Holiday Magic on Nov. 24. From 1 to 5 p.m., residents can enjoy a trolley traversing Main Street. Santa Claus will be on the trolley and will be handing out candy canes and Hanukkah gelt. Costumed characters and carolers will stroll Main Street. In addition to free popcorn and cotton candy given out during the event, area businesses will have special offers and refreshments.

Clark Botanic Garden will host its annual Winter Wonderland holiday event from Dec. 16 to 19. The celebration will feature an indoor train show, garden holiday light display, arts and crafts, storytelling and more. The garden is at 193 I U Willets Rd. in Albertson; normal visiting hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily will be extended to 5 to 8 p.m. on weekdays.

— Christine Chung

SOUTHAMPTON, EAST HAMPTON, SHELTER ISLAND, MONTAUK

The annual “Parade of Lights” kicks off in Southampton Village on Windmill Lane at 5 p.m. Nov. 24. The village tree lighting and fireworks display follow in Agawam Park. Santa will be at the Southampton Cultural Center at 25 Ponds Lane.

The Montauk Lighthouse will once again host its annual “Light the Lighthouse” event on Nov. 24. The lighting is set for sunset (or about 4 p.m.) at the lighthouse, 2000 Montauk Hwy. There is no cost to attend although the Montauk Historical Society, which owns the lighthouse, is seeking a benefactor to offset the $50,000 cost of lighting the lighthouse for the holiday season.

The East Hampton Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Santa Parade in the village. The parade steps off at Main Street and Newtown Lane on Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. Santa will be available for visits at Rowdy Hall after the parade with free cider and doughnuts.

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce will host its annual tree lighting in front of the police department Dec. 5. The event is set for 6 p.m. in front of the Shelter Island Police Department, 44 N. Ferry Rd.

— Vera Chinese

SMITHTOWN, KINGS PARK, ST. JAMES, NISSEQUOGUE

The Town of Smithtown’s tree lighting is Nov. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at Town Hall.

Smithtown Historical Society will host its traditional Holiday Luncheon at the Brush Barn Nov. 30, with seatings at 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person; reservations are required. Call 631-265-6768. The Society’s Heritage Country Christmas Fair is Dec 1. All of the society’s buildings will be open, with children’s crafts and stories, hayrides and treats. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. The fair runs from 1 to 5 p.m. at 239 E. Main St.

Kings Park Chamber of Commerce will light its Christmas tree Dec. 1 at 4:30 p.m. at Veterans Plaza, 1 Church St., outside the library. The chamber will light its menorah 11 a.m. Dec. 2 at Veterans Plaza.

Celebrate St. James will host children’s puppet shows at 176 Second St. on Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Santa Claus will visit both shows. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at celebratestjames.org.

Deepwells Farm County Park in St. James will light its Christmas tree Dec. 1 at 4:30 p.m. The Deepwells Mansion Holiday Boutique, with art, stained and painted glass, jewelry, candles, soaps, floral arrangements, ornaments, holiday cards and more, will run 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 1 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2. The boutique will reopen Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Proceeds benefit Deepwells Farms Historical Society.

Nissequogue Village will hold a Christmas tree lighting Dec. 7 at the village firehouse, 643 Moriches Rd. Refreshments will be served.

— Nicholas Spangler

AMITYVILLE, BABYLON, LINDENHURST

The Town of Babylon will host its annual tree-lighting ceremony Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. in Babylon Town Hall Park, 200 E. Sunrise Hwy. The festivities include a dance performance and holiday parade featuring the North Babylon middle school marching band and fire trucks from the North Lindenhurst fire department. Santa will be on hand and children will receive a special gift and can write letters to Santa as well. A local choir will perform while hot chocolate and cookies are given out.

The Village of Lindenhurst will hold “Santa in the Park,” where children can meet Santa at the Village Park Gazebo, on Dec. 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. At 2 p.m. the annual Historical Society Christmas Meeting will take place at the firehouse, where the annual Christmas wreath-decorating contest awards will be given out. The wreaths will be then distributed around the village for display. At 4 p.m. the annual firefighters’ Christmas parade will begin at Fireman’s Memorial Park, travel South on Wellwood Avenue and end at the downtown Monument Plaza, where the tree and menorah lightings will take place.

The Village of Babylon will begin holiday festivities with lamppost decorating by residents Nov. 25. The village will hold a holiday cookie-decorating contest from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 29 at Conklin House (280 Deer Park Ave.). On Nov. 30 from 5 to 9 p.m., the Chamber of Commerce will host its Old Fashioned Night of Shopping, and 6 to 9 p.m. there will be Christmas at Conklin House, where residents can view holiday decorations in the historic home. On Dec. 1 from 1 to 3 p.m. village senior citizens can enjoy "A Dickens Holiday for Seniors," featuring a performance and caroling at the Conklin House. On Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. the village will light the tree at Argyle Park.

The Village of Amityville will kick off its holiday season on Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the Amityville Junior League’s "Sea It to Believe It Holiday Home Tour,” celebrating homes on Amityville’s waterfront. The Tea House at St. Mary's Episcopal Church (175 Broadway) will remain open that day until 3:30 p.m. for people to view raffle baskets on display and enjoy free tea and cookies. At 5 p.m. the village’s annual tree lighting will take place at the village gazebo. In addition, Santa will visit different parts of the village on his firetruck sleigh to hand out candy canes starting on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m., and continuing Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.

— Denise Bonilla

OCEAN BEACH

Ocean Beach Village officials will host a tree lighting Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. at the village green near Bay Walk.

— Antonio Planas

HOLTSVILLE, PORT JEFFERSON, STONY BROOK

Santa will take up residence at the Holtsville Ecology Center starting Dec. 1 for the annual Brookhaven Town Holiday Spectacular. Thousands of people attend the event every year, drawn by the show’s lighted displays and the chance to have their photos taken with Santa in his workshop. The show will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning Dec. 1 through Dec. 16, from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 5 to 8 p.m. Sundays. The ecology site is at 249 Buckley Rd., Holtsville. Admission is $6; children 3 and younger are free; additional fees for photos with Santa. All proceeds go directly to the care and feeding of more than 100 animals that live at the site, town officials said. For information, call 631-758-9664 or visit brookhavenny.gov/holiday.

Port Jefferson Village’s annual Charles Dickens Festival takes place Dec. 1 and 2, featuring street performers, parades and, of course, performances of the British author’s “A Christmas Carol.” Now in its 23rd year, the festival includes dozens of costumed singers, actors and artists evoking a 19th century tableau in the harborside village’s streets. Festivities include carriage rides, carolers, a toy train display, Santa’s workshop, ice skating and gingerbread baking. Theatre Three, at 412 Main St., offers performances of “A Christmas Carol” both days at 3 and 7 p.m. (performances run through Dec. 29). Events run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The opening parade will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 1. The weekend closes with another parade at 5 p.m. Dec. 2. Most events are free, admission is charged for others. For information, call 631-473-4724 or visit portjeff.com.

Puppets on parade and the annual Promenade of Trees mark the unofficial start of the holiday season in Stony Brook on Dec. 2. The nonprofit Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s 39th annual Holiday Festival again will feature 14-foot puppets depicting the hamlet’s role in the Revolutionary War-era Culper Spy Ring. The parade kicks off at 2:15 p.m. at the Stony Brook Fire Department, 147 Main St. The festival features a petting zoo, school bands, carolers and a model train display. Santa arrives at 2 p.m. and will hear children’s wishes until 5 p.m. Don’t tell the kids, but he’ll be back at 5:30 p.m. atop a fire engine for the holiday tree lighting. Promenade of Trees is annual competition in which residents decorate 60 trees. The decorated trees remain on display through Jan. 2. The winner will receive a $150 gift certificate. For information, call 631-751-2244 or visit stonybrookvillage.com.

— CARL MACGOWAN

HUNTINGTON, NORTHPORT, ASHAROKEN

The Town of Huntington is holding its ninth annual holiday parade and Wall Street Festival on Nov. 24. This year’s theme is Winter Wonderland. The Huntington Public Library will hold a holiday crafts at 1 p.m., and a scavenger hunt will start in front of Ben and Jerry’s store on Main Street. The parade kicks off at 5:30 p.m. from the Big H Shopping Center on New York Avenue and head north on Main Street to West Neck Road. The parade ends with Santa’s arrival at the Tree Lighting Ceremony. Huntington town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci and singer Peter Mazzeo will serve as co-Grand Marshals for the parade. A street festival will be held on Wall Street, as well as the tree lighting ceremony with "America’s Got Talent" finalist Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti as Master of Ceremonies for the Tree Lighting Ceremony, and performances by the Huntington Chamber Choir and others.

The Village of Northport will hold its tree lighting festivities Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. at Northport Village Park, at the end of Main Street. Reindeer will be at the park from 4 to 7 p.m., and the Northport Chorale will sing carols. Free hot chocolate and cookies will be on hand. Santa is due to arrive at the end of the ceremony courtesy of a firetruck from the Northport Volunteer Fire Department. The annual "A Christmas Story"-style Leg Lighting is scheduled for Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. at Carl’s Candies, 50 Main St.

The Village of Asharoken will have a visit from Santa on Dec. 16 at Village Hall, 1 Asharoken Ave. New York City-based a capella group Valence will perform at village hall 2:30 p.m., followed by Santa at 4 p.m.

— Sophia Chang