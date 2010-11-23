Love story: Frank and Marie Kelly of Ridge

Frank Kelly of Ridge recalls the day he met the love of his life, his wife Marie.

I first saw Marie in the fall of 1956 at Kings Park High School, where I was a senior and she was a junior. She had recently moved there from Brooklyn. I remember opening the library door and Marie ducking under my arm. We'd see each other at school after that but never talked to each other.

As I was a member of the Naval Reserves - I joined when I turned 17 - I reported for two years of active duty after graduation. I was assigned to the USS Escape, a salvage ship out of San Juan.

In April 1959, the ship was sent to Norfolk, Va., for a major overhaul, and that May I went home on leave.

While I was home, a girl I knew from childhood called and wanted to meet me at Bob's luncheonette, the Kings Park teenage hangout. When I arrived, she was there with Marie. My friend had planned this meeting.

We had a great time talking and immediately hit it off. Marie was cute, and she was funny. She was 18 and taking classes at New York City Community College in Brooklyn. Before moving to Kings Park, she had come out during summer vacations to visit her relatives. I knew her cousin.

Marie mentioned that her father was painting, and she had to help move furniture when she got home. I offered to help, and when we got to her house, I recognized her father. He worked at Joe's, a bar and grill in town. Her father looked at me and said, "Orange soda." That's what I'd always order.

Marie promised to write to me, and she did. I still have the letters. I was getting out in August and planned to save up my days off, but instead I came back home to see Marie as soon as I could get another leave.

We were married on Sept. 10, 1960. Marie was a secretary for the Smithtown Central School District and retired in 1996. I had a plumbing and heating business in Smithtown and retired in 1997. We have two daughters, their spouses and four grandchildren.

Someone once asked me what was the best day of my life. I told them it was the day I was discharged from the service and Marie was waiting for me on the platform of the Kings Park railroad station. I still feel the same today.