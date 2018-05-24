Memorial Day events on Long Island

TODAY

CENTEREACH

PARADE AND SERVICE. Begins at 1 p.m. at the corner of Middle Country and Henry roads, ends at VFW Hall Post 4927 on Horseblock Road; memorial service follows; 631-585-7390.

COMMACK

SERVICE. To honor the fallen soldiers and veterans who have died, with participation of Boy Scout Troop 125, 9 a.m., 1789 Chapel, Commack United Methodist Church, 486 Town Line Rd.; 631-499-7310.

EAST FARMINGDALE

LEGENDS OF AIRPOWER. Features the American Airpower Museum Warbirds, Boeing B-17G “Yankee Lady,” and more; warbird flight experiences available all weekend featuring live USO-style entertainment; $20, $15 seniors and veterans (with ID), $10 ages 5-12; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Monday, American Airpower Museum, 1230 New Highway, Republic Airport; americanairpowermuseum.org, 631-293-6398.

EAST MEADOW

SERVICE. United Veterans Organization ceremony, 10 a.m.-noon, Field 6, Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Tpke.; 516-572-6565.

ELMONT

MASS. Service celebrating veterans of all wars begins at 8:30 a.m., St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, 1500 DePaul St.; 516-354-9884.

HEMPSTEAD

CEREMONY AND PARADE. Ceremony begins at 12:30 p.m. at the cemetery on Greenwich Street; parade begins at 2:30 p.m. at Hempstead Legion Square; 516-489-3400.

HUNTINGTON

WREATH CEREMONY. On the front lawn of Huntington Town Hall, 100 Main St., 9 a.m. Wreaths placed at the World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam, Women’s Veteran Monument and to honor troops in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom; St. Patrick’s Church Chorale and Youth Choir perform, refreshments follow ceremony; 631-351-3012.

INWOOD

PARADE. Begins at noon at LIRR station parking lot on Doughty Boulevard to John J. Oliveri VFW Post 1582, at Mott Avenue; service follows parade; 516-295-3285.

LONG BEACH

CITY MANAGER 10-MILE RACE TO REMEMBER. Begins at 8 a.m. at the Recreation Center, 700 Magnolia Blvd. at West Bay Drive; for all ages, $30 on race day; 516-431-3890.

PINELAWN

SERVICE. Assembly at 1:30 p.m., service at 2 p.m., Long Island National Cemetery, 2040 Wellwood Ave.; 631-454-4949.

PORT JEFFERSON

SERVICES. Services begin 9 a.m. at Crowley Memorial Park, Old Town Road and Greenhaven Drive, Terryville; followed by a service at American Legion Wilson Rich Post 432; 631-473-9774.

WANTAGH

BETHPAGE AIR SHOW AT JONES BEACH. U.S. Navy Blue Angels headline the 15th anniversary show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., free admission, $10 parking, Jones Beach State Park, 2400 Ocean Pkwy.; bethpageairshow.com, 631-321-3510.

YAPHANK

PARADE. Begins at noon at Yaphank Avenue along Main Street to Everett Drive, ending at Yaphank Fire Department; 631-924-3200.

MEMORIAL DAY

ALBERTSON

PARADE AND CEREMONY. Ceremony begins at 9 a.m. VFW Post 5253, 155 Searingtown Rd., followed by the parade that goes down Evans Avenue to Willis Avenue, ending with a ceremony at the Albertson Fire Department on I.U. Willets Road; 516-833-7536.

AMITYVILLE

CEREMONY AND PARADE. Ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. at the Broadway Triangle gazebo, followed by parade, proceeds north on Broadway to the Amityville Cemetery; 631-264-6000.

BABYLON VILLAGE

PARADE. Kicks off 11 a.m. at Foster Boulevard and Deer Park Avenue to the memorial at Argyle Park Gazebo; service at the gazebo follows parade; 631-669-0094.

BALDWIN

PARADE. Starts at Linden Street and heads south to Silver Lake Park at 9:50 a.m.; remembrance ceremony begins 15 minutes after last marching group reaches the park; 516-867-9873.

BAY SHORE

SERVICE AND PARADE. Service at 9 a.m. at the Bay Shore LIRR station parking lot, parade follows at 10 a.m. at Lanier Lane and Main Street, hosted by the Bay Shore American Legion Post 365; 631-383-3808.

BAYVILLE

PARADE. Ceremony on the steps of Village Hall at School Street at 12:45 p.m., followed at 1:30 p.m. with a parade that begins at Village Hall; 516-628-1439.

BETHPAGE

PARADE. Begins at Bethpage Community Park at Cherry Avenue, 10 a.m.; 516-933-6300.

BLUE POINT

PARADE. Starts at Blue Point Avenue and Middle Road, sponsored by the Blue Point Fire Department, 11 a.m.; 631-363-6310.

BOHEMIA

PARADE. Begins 10 a.m. at Hubal Street and Ocean Avenue, where it will proceed to Church Street and on to the John Pearl School for a memorial service at the Veterans Memorial (corner of Church Street and Smithtown Avenue); then to the Bohemia Fire Department for a service and ceremony; 631-589-2555.

BRENTWOOD

PARADE. Service starts at 9 a.m. at the Brentwood Cemetery at Madison Avenue and Jackson Street, parade follows at 9:30 a.m. and concludes at Ross Memorial Park; sponsored by American Legion Joseph Loeffler Post 1006; 631-273-4443.

BROOKHAVEN

PARADE. Starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Bellport High School on Beaver Dam Road, with a ceremony to follow; sponsored by the Brookhaven Fire Department; 631-286-0282.

CALVERTON

SERVICE. Starts at 1 p.m., Calverton National Cemetery, 210 Princeton Blvd., Calverton, 631-727-5410.

CENTER MORICHES

PARADE AND CEREMONY. Begins at 9 a.m. at Lake Avenue and Main Street, east to Mount Pleasant Cemetery for a ceremony; sponsored by VFW Victory Post 414; 631-878-4908.

CENTERPORT

PARADE. Begins at Harrison Drive, goes to Park Circle, 10:30 a.m.; 631-351-3012.

CENTRAL ISLIP

PARADE AND SERVICE. Parade begins at 10 a.m. at Moloney Funeral Home, Irving Street and Carleton Avenue, to Alfano Elementary School, 50 Wheeler Rd., for ceremony; sponsored by American Legion Post 1039 and Knights of Columbus Central Islip; 631-234-1922.

MASS. Begins at noon at Queen of All Saints Cemetery, 115 Wheeler Rd.; 631-234-8297.

COMMACK

PARADE. From Home Depot on Jericho Turnpike and Larkfield Road at 10 a.m.; ceremony at Cannon Park to follow; sponsored by VFW Post 9263; 631-368-9463.

COPIAGUE

PARADE. Begins 10 a.m. at Dixon Avenue and Great Neck Road, stops at each war memorial along the parade route, ends with a ceremony at the Great Neck Elementary School; hosted by VFW-Warren Keer Post 9482; 631-671-3630.

CORAM

MASS CELEBRATION. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 3442 Rte. 112, free, 11 a.m. Monday; 631-732-3460.

DEER PARK

PARADE. Starts at 10 a.m. on Lake Avenue and West 21st Street to the memorial stone at John F. Kennedy Intermediate School; hosted by the Edward K. Peisker VFW Post 5348; 631-586-2299.

EAST MEADOW

PARADE. Begins at East Meadow High School, ending at Town of Hempstead Veterans Memorial Park, 10 a.m.; 516-359-4269.

EAST NORTHPORT

PARADE. From Clay Pitts and Larkfield roads to John Walsh Memorial Park, adjacent to Northport-East Northport Library, noon; 631-351-3012.

EAST NORWICH

PARADE. Begins 9 a.m. at Walnut Avenue and Route 106; sponsored by the East Norwich Volunteer Fire Company; 516-398-3860.

EAST ROCKAWAY

PARADE. Begins at VFW Post 3350 at 164 Main St.; sponsored by American Legion Post 958 and VFW Post 3350, 10 a.m.; 516-887-8170.

EAST SETAUKET

PARADE. Short service 10 a.m. at the memorial at the Emma Clark Library, parade follows going southeast on Main Street, east on Route 25A to East Setauket Memorial Park for a ceremony; sponsored by VFW Post 3054; 631-751-5541.

ELMONT

PARADE AND SERVICE. Begins 10 a.m. at Sewanhaka High School, heading east on Tulip Avenue, for services at 10:45 a.m.; sponsored by American Legion Post 1033; assembly starts at 9:30 a.m.; 516-351-5057.

FARMINGDALE

PARADE. Kicks off at Thomas Powell Boulevard and Bethpage Road and ends at Village Hall; a ceremony follows, 10 a.m.; 516-249-0093.

FARMINGVILLE

READING OF NAMES. Vietnam Veterans of America, Suffolk County Chapter 11 sponsors the event at Vietnam Memorial, Bald Hill, 5 p.m.

FLORAL PARK

PARADE. Begins on Elizabeth Street, to Memorial Park for ceremonies; sponsored by American Legion Post 334, 10 a.m.; 516-437-1295.

FRANKLIN SQUARE

PARADE. Starts at VFW Post 2718, 68 Lincoln Rd., to the gazebo and veterans memorial at the south end of Rath Park; sponsored by VFW Post 2718; 10 a.m.; 516-354-9393.

FREEPORT

PARADE AND CEREMONY. Assemble at Freeport High School, begins at South Brookside Avenue, ending at the library with a wreath-laying ceremony; hosted by American Legion Post 342, 10 a.m.; 516-410-9994.

GARDEN CITY

PARADE. Begins at 10 a.m. on Cherry Valley Avenue at 10th Street, ending at the monuments by the Garden City Library, 60 Seventh St.; 516-465-4051.

GLEN COVE

PARADE. Begins at 11 a.m. with an opening ceremony at Monument Park, followed by a parade at noon through downtown Glen Cove that features Glen Cove’s 350th anniversary float; 516-676-2004.

GLENWOOD LANDING

PARADE. Begins at 9 a.m. at Glenwood Landing Firehouse, ends at American Legion Post 336 on Glen Head Road, where a brief ceremony will be held and refreshments served; any veteran may participate with the Legion’s Color Guard; sponsored by American Legion Post 336; 516-671-6347.

GREAT NECK

PARADE. Begins at Susquehanna Avenue and Middle Neck Road to Veterans Memorial at the Village Green, 9:30 a.m.; 516-869-7694.

GREENLAWN

PARADE. Begins 9 a.m. at East Maple Road to Memorial Park at Pulaski Road and Broadway; sponsored by the fire department; 631-351-3012.

HICKSVILLE

PARADE. Begins 9 a.m. at Sears on North Broadway to Hicksville Middle School on Fourth Street for a ceremony; sponsored by United Veterans of Hicksville, assembly at 8 a.m.; 631-374-4473.

HOLBROOK

PARADE. South on Main Street from Holbrook Plaza to Alex Di Guardia Memorial, assemble at 10:30 a.m., parade begins 11 a.m.; 631-471-2725.

HUNTINGTON

PARADE. Begins 11 a.m., north on New York Avenue from Big H Shopping Center, west on West Carver Street, north on Green Street, east on Main Street (past reviewing stand) to Stewart Avenue; hosted by Nathan Hale VFW Post 1469 and American Legion Post 360; 631-351-3012.

ISLIP

PARADE AND CEREMONY. Begins 10:30 a.m. at Saxon Avenue and Main Street; sponsored by American Legion Post 411; assemble at 9:30 a.m.; ceremony follows parade at Town Hall; 631-277-8383.

KINGS PARK

PARADE. Begins 9 a.m. at RJO Intermediate School, Old Dock Road and Church Street to Veterans Plaza for flag ceremonies; sponsored by American Legion Post 944; 631-269-4140.

LAKE RONKONKOMA

PARADE. Begins 10 a.m. at the American Legion Post 155, on Church Street, to Raynor Beach County Park for a service at 11 a.m.; sponsored by American Legion Post 155; 631-698-4663.

LAWRENCE-CEDARHURST

PARADE AND SERVICE. Begins 11:15 a.m. at the Lawrence-Cedarhurst firehouse on the corner of Central and Washington avenues toward Cedarhurst Memorial Plaza in the Andrew J. Parise Park where a service follows; 516-295-5770.

LEVITTOWN

PARADE. Begins 10 a.m. at Island Trees Middle School on Wantagh Avenue to the Levittown Library; sponsored by American Legion Post 1711; 516-731-9114.

LINDENHURST

PARADE. Begins 8 a.m. at Breslau Cemetery to the Monument at Fireman’s Park, continues to Village Monument at the intersection of Hoffman and Wellwood avenues, ending at Village Hall; 631-957-4403.

LOCUST VALLEY

PARADE. Begins 9 a.m. at Ninth Street and Forest Avenue, ends at athletic field on Bayville Road; sponsored by American Legion Post 962; 516-674-3430.

LONG BEACH

PARADE. Begins 10 a.m. at Ohio Avenue and West Beech Street and ends at the reviewing stand on Park Avenue in front of City Hall; 516-431-1000.

MASSAPEQUA PARK

PARADE AND SERVICE. Begins 10 a.m. at Broadway and Commonwealth Avenue, ends at Brady Park, where a service and wreath-laying ceremony takes place; hosted by the Sgt. Peter F. Colleran VFW Post 7763 and American Legion Post 1066; 516-798-0244.

MASTIC

PARADE. Begins 11 a.m. Montauk Highway and Herkimer Street to the Mastic firehouse for a ceremony; 631-281-8660.

MASTIC BEACH

PARADE. Begins 11 a.m. at Neighborhood and Commack roads; sponsored by American Legion Post 1533; 631-395-1981.

MEDFORD

PARADE. Assemble at 10:30 a.m., parade begins at 11 a.m. at school on Tremont Avenue to Medford Memorial Park; sponsored by VFW Post 2937 and American Legion Post 1848, 11 a.m.

MELVILLE

SERVICE. Service to honor deceased servicemen and servicewomen and firefighters from the Melville area, Melville Fire Department, 531 Sweet Hollow Rd., 10 a.m.; 631-351-3012.

MERRICK

PARADE AND CEREMONY. Assemble at 8:45 a.m., parade starts at 9:30 a.m., Veterans (Broadcast) Plaza, between Merrick and Brooklyn avenues, to the veterans monument at Lee Avenue for a ceremony at 10:45 a.m.; 516-521-6989.

MINEOLA

PARADE AND SERVICE. Begins 11 a.m. at Wilson Park to Mineola Memorial Park Veterans Monument for a ceremony at noon; sponsored by American Legion Memorial Post 349; 516-741-4152.

MOUNT SINAI

PARADE OF AMERICAN FLAGS. Display of national, state, territory and local flags exhibiting the growth of our nation, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., North Shore Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai Coram Rd.; 631-509-0882; msheritagetrust.org.

NORTHPORT

PARADE. Begins 10 a.m. on north end of Laurel Avenue, proceeds to harbor, then to village park; sponsored by American Legion Post 694; 631-351-3012.

OYSTER BAY

PARADE. Assemble 10 a.m. at South Street, Adams Street and Burtis Avenue, parade begins at 10:30 a.m., north on South Street, east on East Main Street, north on Ships Point Lane; parade breaks for waterside services, then resumes on Florence Avenue to Derby-Hall Bandstand for services; 516-922-7135.

PLAINVIEW

PARADE. Begins 9:30 a.m. at the shopping center on Old Country Road, east to Plainview Community Park on Washington Avenue for ceremony; reception follows at American Legion Post, 115 Southern Pkwy.; 516-931-7030.

PORT JEFFERSON

SERVICE. A service at 9 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, across from Village Hall, Port Jefferson Harbor; 631-473-9774.

PORT WASHINGTON

PARADE AND CEREMONY. Begins 10 a.m. on Main Street, service follows at the bandshell; sponsored by American Legion Post 509 and VFW Post 1819; 516-708-5819.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE

PARADE AND CEREMONY. Begins 10 a.m. at Field 2 at North Centre Avenue and North Village Avenue, east on Maple Avenue to Rockville Centre Recreation Center; memorial service after parade; sponsored by American Legion Post 303; 516-678-9212.

SAYVILLE

PARADE. Steps off from Handsome Avenue at 9 a.m.; service begins at 11 a.m. in Sparrow Park; concludes with a memorial service at the Sayville Fire Department headquarters; 631-589-0189.

SEAFORD

PARADE. Kickoff 10 a.m. from Verity Plaza and proceed north on Washington Avenue, ends at the Four Chaplains Monument in front of the Seaford Middle School, where a memorial service will be held; 516-799-5613.

SHELTER ISLAND

CEREMONY AND PARADE. Lost Sailor ceremony at Bridge Street at 8:30 a.m.; parade begins in the Island Center at 10 a.m.; hot dogs, hamburgers and ice cream at the Legion Hall on School Street follows; sponsored by the Legion and Lions; 631-749-1180.

SMITHTOWN

PARADE AND CEREMONY. Begins at noon at Main Street and Route 111, to Town Hall; ceremony follows; 631-360-7620.

SOUND BEACH

SERVICE. Sound Beach Civic Association sponsors a memorial service on New York Avenue (Sound Beach Veterans Memorial Park) across from the post office, noon; 631-922-3773.

SOUTHAMPTON

PARADE AND SERVICE. Begins 10:45 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 2 S. Main St., to Agawam Park, for a memorial service at 11 a.m.; 631-283-0247.

SOUTHOLD

PARADE. Begins 10 a.m. at Boisseau Avenue/Hobart Road and Main Road with a ceremony at Silversmith’s Corner, Main Road and Youngs Avenue; hosted by the American Legion Post 803; 631-765-1800.

ST. JAMES

PARADE. Steps off 10 a.m. at Woodlawn and Lake avenues to St. James Elementary School for a ceremony; sponsored by VFW Post 395; 631-862-7965.

STONY BROOK

PARADE AND CEREMONY. Begins 9 a.m. at Stony Brook Shopping Center to Veterans Memorial Park, followed by a ceremony; sponsored by the VFW Post 3054 and American Legion Irving Hart Post 1766; 631-751-5541.

VALLEY STREAM

PARADE. Begins 9 a.m. at Rockaway Parkway and Wheeler Avenue, ends at Veterans Monument at Hicks and Valley Stream boulevards; hosted by the American Legion Post 854 and VFW Post 1790; 516-791-9719.

WANTAGH

THE MURPH CHALLENGE. Fitness workout challenge created in honor of U.S. Navy SEAL officer Michael Patrick “Murph” Murphy, athletes will run one mile, do 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats and finish with another mile run; $45, $60 gold registration, Jones Beach State Park, 2400 Ocean Pkwy., 9:30 a.m.; 516-987-1438, themurphchallenge.com.

PARADE AND CEREMONY. Assembly for parade begins at 9:30 a.m. on Beltagh Avenue by the Wantagh Middle School, parade begins at 10 a.m. and ends at American Legion Post 1273, 3434 Park Ave., where a ceremony follows, rain or shine; 917-681-4050.

WEST BABYLON

PARADE. Assemble at Arnold Avenue and Route 109 at 9 a.m., parade begins at 10 a.m. and proceeds to American Legion Post 1634, 10 Bruce St.; 631-669-3931.

WEST HEMPSTEAD

PARADE AND CEREMONY. Begins 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Chapel, on Hempstead Avenue and Nassau Boulevard, to Echo Park, where a ceremony takes place at 11 a.m.; 516-486-9619.

WEST ISLIP

PARADE. Begins 10 a.m. at Roderick and Udall roads to Memorial Park for opening service, to Paul J. Bellew Elementary School for the closing service; sponsored by American Legion Post 1738; open house to follow services at the Post; 631-422-1738.

WESTBURY

MASS. Services held at Holy Rood Cemetery, 111 Old Country Rd., 11 a.m.; 516-334-7990.

WILLISTON PARK

SERVICE AND PARADE. Service at American Legion Post 144, 730 Willis Ave., followed by a parade through the village, 9 a.m.; 516-746-9310.

WYANDANCH

PARADE. Begins 10 a.m. at Wyandanch Park and Mount Avenue, concluding at the George Sims Plaza; 631-957-3000.

— Compiled by Gina Tabarus