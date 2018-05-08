TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
65° Good Afternoon
Long IslandLI Life

Mineola School voters guide

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
Print

VOTING

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Jackson Avenue and Meadow Drive schools.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $98,195,200 budget for 2018-19, a 3.97 percent increase from the current $94,444,259. The tax levy would increase 1.96 percent, from $79,441,368 to $80,998,420.

This increase is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 2.12 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family house would increase 1.77 percent, from $6,709 to $6,828.

The proposed budget funds a 1 percent contractual salary increase and a 1.5 percent step increase for teachers.

Courses would be added in Advanced Placement human geography and computer science principles and in AP Capstone Research.

District website:

www.mineola.k12.ny.us

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbents Christine Napolitano and Brian Widman are running unopposed for two at-large seats. Terms are three years.

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

Mark J. Natale, a retired NYPD officer, died NYPD officer, a 9/11 responder, dies of cancer
Assembly Democrats meet Tuesday to discuss replacing Attorney Dems mull replacement for Schneiderman
Barbara Underwood, at the time solicitor general, argues Officials: Acting AG first woman to hold post
A Brookhaven Town truck plows snow along Railroad LI spends most of $22M budget for snow removal
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. at a DA Vance says he’s probing AG Schneiderman
Eric T. Schneiderman accepts the nomination for state Schneiderman rode anti-Trump wave before fall