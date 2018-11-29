TODAY'S PAPER
Mineola students make multiplication fun

Mineola High School ninth-graders, from left, Deanna

Mineola High School ninth-graders, from left,  Deanna Polosino, Grace Faley, and Sarah DeSena. Photo Credit: Mineola School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Three Mineola High School students have transformed the staircases of a district elementary school to teach a unique math lesson.

Ninth-graders Sarah DeSena, Grace Faley and Deanna Polosino placed a series of vinyl stickers displaying multiplication tables on the three stairways in Jackson Avenue Elementary School. The project is intended to help make multiplication more fun for students in the third and fourth grades, they said.

The trio tackled the project as part of a community service component of their Silver Award for the Girl Scouts. They are members of Troop 1805 of Mineola. DeSena is 14, and Faley and Polosino are 13.

"We thought this would help kids learn multiplication tables faster," Faley said.

The trio, using an Adobe Illustrator program, created the stickers in the high school's FabLab, a  fabrication laboratory for students to design products. At the top of each stairway, they included quotes such as "Never give up," "You got this" and "Stairway to Multiplication."

"I love when students take things they learned in school and apply it to the real world," said Mineola High School principal Whitney Smith.

The three students also are involved in their school's Student Service Center. 

