Newsday’s All-Long Island team seniors
These high school seniors were named to Newsday’s
All-Long Island teams in the 2017-18 academic year.
Athletes for baseball, golf, lacrosse, softball, outdoor track and boys tennis will be announced later this month.
Basketball, boys
Danny Ashley, Uniondale HS
Jon Harewood, St. Anthony’s HS
Donatas Kupsas, Long Island Lutheran HS
Savion Lewis, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Tyler Small, Holy Trinity HS
Josh Serrano, Amityville HS
Basketball, girls
Danielle Cosgrove, Sachem HS East
Jenna Annecchiarico, Baldwin HS
Kadaja Bailey, St. Mary’s HS
Aziah Hudson, Baldwin HS
Sam Schultz, Kings Park HS
Grace Stone, Long Island Lutheran HS
Zhaneia Thybulle, Elmont HS
Alexa Wallace, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Gabrielle Zaffiro, North Shore HS
Bowling, boys
Eric Bholan, Smithtown HS East
Anthony Cioffi, North Babylon HS
Michael Mirabile, Longwood HS
Bowling, girls
Amanda Petrillo, MacArthur HS
Francesca Rossi, St. Anthony’s HS
Cheerleading
Anna Gagliano, Seaford HS
Katherine Leon, Freeport HS
Jillian Lucito, East Meadow HS
Jessica Terracciano, Plainedge HS
Caitie Magner, Wantagh HS
Francesca Capilets, Hauppauge HS
Jessica Fleischer, Sachem HS North
Britney Jahrmarkt, West Babylon HS
Taylor Penny, West Islip HS
Mary Claire Troy, Kellenberg HS
Cross country, boys
Mason Gatewood, St. Anthony’s HS
Nicholas Cipolla, Smithtown HS
Elijah Claiborne, Northport HS
Isiah Claiborne, Northport HS
Kal Lewis, Shelter Island HS
Jack Rosencrans, North Shore HS
Carlos Santos, Patchogue-Medford HS
Cross country, girls
Katherine Lee, Shoreham-Wading River HS
Noreen Guilfoyle, Mount Sinai HS
Maggie Maier, Sacred Heart
Reilly Siebert, Syosset HS
Fencing, boys
Bennett Cohen, Jericho HS
Philip Acinapuro, Garden City HS
Jonathan Sheng, Jericho HS
Fencing, girls
Julia Duffy, Ward Melville HS
Shannon Sarker, Great Neck North HS
Bridget Becchina, Ward Melville HS
Field hockey
Hannah Dorney, Comsewogue HS
Amanda Funaro, Smithtown HS East
Megan McGuinness, Carle Place HS
Kate Mulham, Ward Melville HS
Kerri Thornton, Ward Melville HS
Football
Tom Heuer, Oceanside HS
Dylan Laube, Westhampton HS
Owen Glascoe, Massapequa HS
Chester Anderson, Elmont HS
Dan Carroll, Sachem HS East
Andrew Chirico, Seaford HS
Matt Aloni, Plainedge HS
Robert Fitzsimmons, Freeport HS
Jim Regateiro, Half Hollow Hills HS West
Michael Scibelli, Oceanside HS
Andrew DeSantis, Garden City HS
Jack LaVache, Wantagh HS
Bryan Aguilar, Oceanside HS
David Estrella, North Babylon HS
Christian Rodas, Lawrence HS
Ernesto Mitchell, Half Hollow Hills HS East
George Wichelns, Connetquot HS
Ricky Conway, Lindenhurst HS
Jason Seiter, Bethpage HS
Jeremy Ruckert, Lindenhurst HS
Briant DeFelice, Farmingdale HS
Gymnastics, girls
Miranda Lund, Plainview-Old
Bethpage JFK HS
Grace Glennon, West Babylon HS
Nicole Jackson, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Soccer, boys
Ben Hamilton, Center Moriches HS
John C. Murphy, Chaminade HS
Eric Amaya, Center Moriches HS
Matt Barbery, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Matt Barresi, St. Anthony’s HS
Tim de Meij, Chaminade HS
C.J. Emmerich, Syosset HS
Oscar Hernandez, Amityville HS
Rob Leamey, St. Anthony’s HS
Tyler McElhinney, Jericho HS
Leo Musacchia, Half Hollow Hills HS West
Giancarlo Vacca, Plainedge HS
Soccer, girls
Selena Fortich, North Shore HS
Hannah Franco, Islip HS
Talani Barnett, Bay Shore HS
Taylor Curcio, Sanford H. Calhoun
HS
Izzy Glennon, North Shore HS
Lydia Kessel, Shoreham-Wading River HS
Olivia Maldonado, Babylon HS
Emily McNelis, Northport HS
Haylee Poltorak, Massapequa HS
Swimming, boys
Tim Marski, Lynbrook HS
George Kalletta, Eastport-South Manor HS
Chris Sztolcman, Chaminade HS
Ethan Tack, Half Hollow Hills East HS
David He, Ward Melville HS
Ryan Kaplan, Ward Melville, HS
Cameron Kuik, Ward Melville HS
Luka Zuric, Ward Melville HS
Swimming, girls
Patricia Arceri, Huntington HS
Tennis, girls
Jackie Bukzin, Eastport-South Manor HS
Ariana Malik, Half Hollow Hills HS East
Volleyball, boys
Brennen Brandow, Eastport-South Manor HS
Sammy Gibson, Long Beach HS
Timmy Drake, Massapequa HS
Jason Koehler, Lindenhurst HS
Dan LaRosa, Sachem HS North
Tommy Ogeka, Eastport-South Manor HS
Connor Pallmann, Sachem HS North
Kyle Shaffer, Smithtown HS East
Chris Shanley, Smithtown HS West
Jared Weissberg, Long Beach HS
Volleyball, girls
Mackenzie Cole, Connetquot HS
Julia Beckmann, Garden City HS
Erika Benson, Kings Park HS
Kathleen Doherty, Massapequa HS
Abbey Dummler, Commack HS
Madison Gale, Kellenberg HS
Caroline Lanzillotta, South Side HS
Nicole Migliozzi, Connetquot HS
Meagan Murphy, Kings Park HS
Cassandra Patsos, Connetquot HS
Wrestling
Jack Bokina, Mattituck HS
Luke Bokina, Mattituck HS
Chris Gomez, Patchogue-Medford HS
Jonathan Loew, Wantagh HS
Elijah Rodriguez, Long Beach HS
Dylan Ryder, Half Hollow Hills HS West
Jake Silverstein, Hauppauge HS
Jacori Teemer, Long Beach HS
Justin Vines, Wantagh HS
Deonte Wilson, Amityville HS
Mike Zarif, Mount Sinai HS
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.