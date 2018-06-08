TODAY'S PAPER
Newsday's All-Long Island team seniors

North Shore's Selena Fortich during a Nassau High

North Shore's Selena Fortich during a Nassau High School girls soccer game in which North Shore defeated South Side at Darcy Field in Rockville Centre last fall. Fortich is among the athletes named to Newsday's All-Long Island teams.

By Andy Slawson andy.slawson@newsday.com @AndySlawson
These high school seniors were named to Newsday’s

All-Long Island teams in the 2017-18 academic year.

 

Athletes for baseball, golf, lacrosse, softball, outdoor track and boys tennis will be announced later this month.

Basketball, boys

Danny Ashley, Uniondale HS

Jon Harewood, St. Anthony’s HS

Donatas Kupsas, Long Island Lutheran HS

Savion Lewis, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Tyler Small, Holy Trinity HS

Josh Serrano, Amityville HS

 

Basketball, girls

Danielle Cosgrove, Sachem HS East

Jenna Annecchiarico, Baldwin HS

Kadaja Bailey, St. Mary’s HS

Aziah Hudson, Baldwin HS

Sam Schultz, Kings Park HS

Grace Stone, Long Island Lutheran HS

Zhaneia Thybulle, Elmont HS

Alexa Wallace, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Gabrielle Zaffiro, North Shore HS

 

Bowling, boys

Eric Bholan, Smithtown HS East

Anthony Cioffi, North Babylon HS

Michael Mirabile, Longwood HS

 

Bowling, girls

Amanda Petrillo, MacArthur HS

Francesca Rossi, St. Anthony’s HS

 

Cheerleading

Anna Gagliano, Seaford HS

Katherine Leon, Freeport HS

Jillian Lucito, East Meadow HS

Jessica Terracciano, Plainedge HS

Caitie Magner, Wantagh HS

Francesca Capilets, Hauppauge HS

Jessica Fleischer, Sachem HS North

Britney Jahrmarkt, West Babylon HS

Taylor Penny, West Islip HS

Mary Claire Troy, Kellenberg HS

 

Cross country, boys

Mason Gatewood, St. Anthony’s HS

Nicholas Cipolla, Smithtown HS

Elijah Claiborne, Northport HS

Isiah Claiborne, Northport HS

Kal Lewis, Shelter Island HS

Jack Rosencrans, North Shore HS

Carlos Santos, Patchogue-Medford HS

 

Cross country, girls

Katherine Lee, Shoreham-Wading River HS

Noreen Guilfoyle, Mount Sinai HS

Maggie Maier, Sacred Heart

Reilly Siebert, Syosset HS

 

Fencing, boys

Bennett Cohen, Jericho HS

Philip Acinapuro, Garden City HS

Jonathan Sheng, Jericho HS

 

Fencing, girls

Julia Duffy, Ward Melville HS

Shannon Sarker, Great Neck North HS

Bridget Becchina, Ward Melville HS

 

Field hockey

Hannah Dorney, Comsewogue HS

Amanda Funaro, Smithtown HS East

Megan McGuinness, Carle Place HS

Kate Mulham, Ward Melville HS

Kerri Thornton, Ward Melville HS

 

Football

Tom Heuer, Oceanside HS

Dylan Laube, Westhampton HS

Owen Glascoe, Massapequa HS

Chester Anderson, Elmont HS

Dan Carroll, Sachem HS East

Andrew Chirico, Seaford HS

Matt Aloni, Plainedge HS

Robert Fitzsimmons, Freeport HS

Jim Regateiro, Half Hollow Hills HS West

Michael Scibelli, Oceanside HS

Andrew DeSantis, Garden City HS

Jack LaVache, Wantagh HS

Bryan Aguilar, Oceanside HS

David Estrella, North Babylon HS

Christian Rodas, Lawrence HS

Ernesto Mitchell, Half Hollow Hills HS East

George Wichelns, Connetquot HS

Ricky Conway, Lindenhurst HS

Jason Seiter, Bethpage HS

Jeremy Ruckert, Lindenhurst HS

Briant DeFelice, Farmingdale HS

 

Gymnastics, girls

Miranda Lund, Plainview-Old

Bethpage JFK HS

Grace Glennon, West Babylon HS

Nicole Jackson, Half Hollow Hills HS East

 

Soccer, boys

Ben Hamilton, Center Moriches HS

John C. Murphy, Chaminade HS

Eric Amaya, Center Moriches HS

Matt Barbery, Half Hollow Hills HS East

Matt Barresi, St. Anthony’s HS

Tim de Meij, Chaminade HS

C.J. Emmerich, Syosset HS

Oscar Hernandez, Amityville HS

Rob Leamey, St. Anthony’s HS

Tyler McElhinney, Jericho HS

Leo Musacchia, Half Hollow Hills HS West

Giancarlo Vacca, Plainedge HS

 

Soccer, girls

Selena Fortich, North Shore HS

Hannah Franco, Islip HS

Talani Barnett, Bay Shore HS

Taylor Curcio, Sanford H. Calhoun

HS

Izzy Glennon, North Shore HS

Lydia Kessel, Shoreham-Wading River HS

Olivia Maldonado, Babylon HS

Emily McNelis, Northport HS

Haylee Poltorak, Massapequa HS

Swimming, boys

Tim Marski, Lynbrook HS

George Kalletta, Eastport-South Manor HS

Chris Sztolcman, Chaminade HS

Ethan Tack, Half Hollow Hills East HS

David He, Ward Melville HS

Ryan Kaplan, Ward Melville, HS

Cameron Kuik, Ward Melville HS

Luka Zuric, Ward Melville HS

 

Swimming, girls

Patricia Arceri, Huntington HS

 

Tennis, girls

Jackie Bukzin, Eastport-South Manor HS

Ariana Malik, Half Hollow Hills HS East

 

Volleyball, boys

Brennen Brandow, Eastport-South Manor HS

Sammy Gibson, Long Beach HS

Timmy Drake, Massapequa HS

Jason Koehler, Lindenhurst HS

Dan LaRosa, Sachem HS North

Tommy Ogeka, Eastport-South Manor HS

Connor Pallmann, Sachem HS North

Kyle Shaffer, Smithtown HS East

Chris Shanley, Smithtown HS West

Jared Weissberg, Long Beach HS

Volleyball, girls

Mackenzie Cole, Connetquot HS

Julia Beckmann, Garden City HS

Erika Benson, Kings Park HS

Kathleen Doherty, Massapequa HS

Abbey Dummler, Commack HS

Madison Gale, Kellenberg HS

Caroline Lanzillotta, South Side HS

Nicole Migliozzi, Connetquot HS

Meagan Murphy, Kings Park HS

Cassandra Patsos, Connetquot HS

 

Wrestling

Jack Bokina, Mattituck HS

Luke Bokina, Mattituck HS

Chris Gomez, Patchogue-Medford HS

Jonathan Loew, Wantagh HS

Elijah Rodriguez, Long Beach HS

Dylan Ryder, Half Hollow Hills HS West

Jake Silverstein, Hauppauge HS

Jacori Teemer, Long Beach HS

Justin Vines, Wantagh HS

Deonte Wilson, Amityville HS

Mike Zarif, Mount Sinai HS