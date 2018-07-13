Shoppers at the One Stop Gift Shop in Hicksville may think they are only purchasing jewelry, handmade items by local vendors, quirky socks, candles, dishcloths and other merchandise, but they are also helping the sales staff land their dream jobs.

The store, which opened June 26, is the latest undertaking by AHRC Nassau, based in Brookville, to offer skills training that helps prepare people with disabilities for the job market.

“Our goal is not to make income for the agency,” said Karen Tanzillo, AHRC’s senior director of programs. “All proceeds will fund items for students at local schools and other nonprofits” in the community.

The store is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The nonprofit AHRC is the largest agency on Long Island supporting people with intellectual and other developmental disabilities and their families. There is a Suffolk office on Veterans Highway in Bohemia. AHRC’s array of programs includes vocational and employment services. The One Stop Gift Shop, at 113 Levittown Pkwy., is part of the agency’s day program.

Four people in that program — which also provides opportunities for men and women with disabilities to participate in community activities (such as delivering food through Meals on Wheels and visiting senior centers and nursing homes) that promote personal growth — were selected to volunteer at the store while learning skills and building self-confidence for paying jobs in the workforce. They prepare inventories, operate the cash register, stock shelves and greet and serve customers.

One of them is George Sauer, 37, of Wantagh. “I’m loving it,” he said of his activities at the shop. “I’m really having a great time here. It’s exciting. It’s a very good opportunity for me to be in this process.”

Tanzillo said support staff is always available at the store and includes Steve Arzt, the store’s general manager.

People from AHRC’s Workforce Division have been placed in such jobs as landscaping, front-desk reception and concessions at Nassau Coliseum. Employment is hard to come by among disabled Americans, according to federal job statistics.

In 2015, there were nearly 40 million Americans with a disability, according to the Pew Research Center, citing U.S. Census Bureau statistics.

In 2017, just 18.7 percent of people with disabilities were employed, compared to 17.9 percent in 2016. Many had part-time positions and mostly in the service industries, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The 2016 unemployment rate for those with disabilities was 9.2 percent.

“We are all at risk of having a disability at some point in our lifetime,” said Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The flip-flops, sunglasses, pillows, essential oils, dog and cat beds and other items in the gift shop — a former thrift store renovated with the décor of a boutique, plus a chandelier and wood floors — are bought from local vendors, some of whom make donations. Tanzillo said business is steady.

“The word is getting around, and people come in daily,” she said. “We’re doing OK for a new business.”

Faylene Bonasia, a coordinator for Care Design, an organization that provides care management services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, enjoyed her recent visit.

“It’s adorable. I’m going crazy in here,” Bonasia said.