North Hempstead-Oyster Bay police report, Feb. 28

Reports from county or village police, Feb. 14-20

South Floral Park

Copper piping was stolen from a Louis Avenue residence Feb. 20. Entry was made to the home through a pried- open basement window.

ELSEWHERE

Baldwin

A 2000 Lexus was discovered stolen from the Town of Hempstead parking lot on St. Lukes Place on Feb. 15.

Bellmore

A Rochester woman, 49, was arrested Feb. 20 for selling bootleg videos in front of Fresh Look Beauty Salon on Merrick Road. Police said 150 videos were found in a black nylon bag she was carrying.

Central Islip

A resident on Summerfield Circle told police that an individual came to the house Feb. 15 in response to an ad the resident placed on craigslist.org for a piece of jewelry for sale. The "buyer" took the piece of jewelry and fled without paying.

A 2006 Hyundai Tuscon on South Road was stolen Feb. 20.

Copiague

Items were stolen from a store on Montauk Highway Feb. 15.

Deer Park

Miscellaneous items, including a purse containing money and credit cards, were stolen from a 2002 Ford parked at Saf T Swim on Grand Boulevard Feb. 14.

East Meadow

The United Methodist Church on East Meadow Avenue was discovered burglarized Feb. 17. Money was taken from pried-open candy and change machines.

Massapequa

Three vehicles, two on Fairview Road and one on Larch Lane, were discovered broken into Feb. 16. Items stolen included an iPod Nano.

A woman's wristlet was stolen after she placed in on the counter at Auntie Anne's Pretzels in the Sunrise Mall. A security video captured an unknown man wearing a tan hoodie and baseball cap taking the bag.

Merrick

A woman's pocketbook was stolen Feb. 17 from a shopping cart in Waldbaum's parking lot on Merrick Road while she was unloading groceries into her car.

Uniondale

An oil burner gun was discovered stolen from a Union Drive house Feb. 19.

A 1998 Honda was discovered stolen from in front of a house on Amsterdam Avenue on Feb. 20.

A 1994 Honda was stolen Feb. 20 from in front of an apartment on Front Street.

Wantagh

A Lake Ronkonkoma man, 30, was arrested Feb. 16 on charges that included second-degree menacing. He is charged with threatening a 20-year-old female driver with a 24-inch crowbar after both were involved in a motor vehicle accident on Sunrise Highway. The man appeared to be intoxicated and about 24 pills, believed to Xanax, were found in his vehicle, police said.

Compiled by Mary Beth Foley

and Sabrina Monroe