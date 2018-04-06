Teams from R.C. Murphy Junior High School in Stony Brook and Carrie Palmer Weber Middle School in Port Washington grabbed the top spots among middle schools in this year’s Long Island regional science olympiads.

Seventy-six middle school teams participated in the eastern Long Island and western Long Island regional tournaments, held at Candlewood Middle School in Dix Hills and Division Avenue High School in Levittown, respectively. The two first-place teams, along with nine other top-performing teams, qualified for the state tournament in Syracuse, to be held Friday and Saturday.

Statewide, 11 middle school regionals were held, with teams of up to 15 students competing in written, hands-on and engineering-based events in topics ranging from meteorology to parasitology.

“I am so proud of this team,” said Sue McGuire, R.C. Murphy’s lead coach. “Their work ethic is just phenomenal.”

In addition to R.C. Murphy, other teams from the Eastern Long Island Regional qualifying for the state tournament come from Islip Middle School, James Wilson Young Middle School in Bayport, P.J. Gelinas Junior High School in East Setauket and Port Jefferson Middle School.

In addition to Carrie Palmer Weber, other teams from the Western Long Island Regional qualifying for the state tournament come from Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School in Uniondale, Jonas E. Salk Middle School in Levittown, Manhasset Middle School, South Woods Middle School in Syosset, and Wisdom Lane Middle School in Levittown.

HUNTINGTON

Multisensory environment room

James H. Boyd Intermediate School in the Elwood school district held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last month for a new multisensory environment room for children who need help developing sensory, communication and motor skills.

The room contains state-of-the-art equipment such as Ketra lighting that can change color and intensity, an LED bubble tube, a customized wall mural and padded flooring, school officials said.

“We’re investing in the little ‘trees’ in this school to help them grow,” said Anthony Lauto, a community member who cut the ribbon after assisting with the project.

Funds and equipment were donated by local businesses and the Elwood Booster Club.

COUNTYWIDE

St. Baldrick’s Day

Local schools joined the fight against childhood cancer last month by hosting head-shaving events to benefit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

The Northport-East Northport school district raised more than $63,000 through fundraisers at its schools, with foundation representatives on hand to shave the heads of 14 students at Northport Middle School.

In Holtsville, Waverly Avenue Elementary School hosted a head-shaving event that raised nearly $49,000, which was the most of any school in the Sachem Central School District, school officials said.

In Rocky Point, students in the high school’s cosmetology program shaved the heads of 18 middle schoolers and staff members, raising $11,000.

ISLANDWIDE

Regional delegates

Five students will represent Long Island at the national level after being named regional delegates during the 2018 Junior Science and Humanities Symposium at York College in Queens.

The students and their high schools are: Aria Eghbali, Commack; Amy Shteyman, Great Neck North; Tong Ye, Half Hollow Hills East; Kendra Zhang, Jericho; and Kyle Markland, Rocky Point.

Each received an all-expenses-paid trip to compete at the 56th National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium in Maryland on May 2-5.

To participate, they submitted research papers for evaluation by local college faculty, scientists and engineers, with the best papers selected for presentation at the symposium.

The regional event was sponsored by the research arm of the U.S. Department of Defense, through the Academy of Applied Sciences.— MICHAEL R. EBERT