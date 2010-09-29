

Delta Zeta and Hampton Friends '70s. A reunion is 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at at the Boardy Barn's 40th anniversary party. E-mail Annieappaul@msn.com.

BALDWIN HIGH SCHOOL 70. A 40-year reunion is 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at Nunley's Carousel in the Cradle of Aviation Museum. Visit www.baldwinclassof70.com. E-mail baldwinclassof1970@verizon.net.

COMMACK HIGH SCHOOL '65. A 45-year reunion is 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Smithtown Elks Club. E-mail JoAnn Denaro Carroll at jcbeemer11787@yahoo.com or call 631-807-0230.

GLEN COVE HIGH SCHOOL '85. A reunion is Oct. 9. E-mail gchsclassof85@gmail.com.

MINEOLA HIGH SCHOOL '50. A 60-year reunion is 2-6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Jericho Terrace, Mineola. Call Sally or Charlie Patterson at 516-747-8828.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

MINEOLA HIGH SCHOOL '70. A 40-year reunion is 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Jericho Terrace in Mineola. Get together is 8 p.m. Oct. 8 at TR's in East Williston. E-mail Laura Sheridan Moyse at lmoyse50@optonline.net.

NORTH BABYLON HIGH SCHOOL '65. A reunion is Oct. 9 at Villa Lombardi's. Classes of 1964, 1966 and 1967 are invited. Call Jim at 631-495-2776.

OUR LADY OF VICTORY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL '70. A 40-year reunion is Oct. 9 at Villa Umberto in Elmont. E-mail Julie Monogue Schiffer at olv70reunion@aol.com.

SACRED HEART SCHOOL (CAMBRIA HEIGHTS). A multi-year reunion is 5-10 p.m. Oct. 9 at the school. Visit the Sacred Heart 2010 Reunion Page on Facebook. $40 per person. Call Toni Vitacco at 609-513-5345.

SEWANHAKA HIGH SCHOOL '55. A 55-year reunion is Oct 9-10. Call Ed Broidy at 631-287-0555 or e-mail broidyp@aol.com.

SYOSSET HIGH SCHOOL '65. A 45-year reunion is Oct. 9 at the Metropolitan in Glen Cove. E-mail Susan at sltnova@optonline.net.

WALT WHITMAN HIGH SCHOOL '70. A 40-year reunion is Oct. 9. E-mail Theresa at KPHS@aol.com.

LAFAYETTE HIGH SCHOOL '56. A reunion brunch is 11 a.m Oct. 10 at Donovan's in Bayside. Call Mark Koppelman at 718-479-6030.

FREEPORT HIGH SCHOOL. A reunion for alumni who have been out of the school at least 50 years is Oct. 14 at Mirabelle at the Three Village Inn in Stony Brook. Reserve in advance. Call Pat Lusk Ronga at 516-796-8331 or Grace Disch Remsen at 516-546-3292.

USS NORFOLK DL1. A reunion is Oct. 14 in Chantilly, Va. Call Bob Godas at 516-293-4115 or e-mail bobg190@optonline.net.

FARMINGDALE HIGH SCHOOL '70. A reunion weekend is Oct. 15-17. Classes of 1968, 1969, 1971 and 1972 are invited. Main event is 7 p.m.-midnight at the Melville Marriott, 1350 Old Walt Whitman Road, Melville. Visit www.dalers1970.com/. Call 631-423-1600.

ST. BRIGID ELEMENTARY SCHOOL '75 (MAPLE AVENUE/WESTBURY). A reunion is Oct. 16. Mass is 6 p.m. at Fr. Sullivan Hall. Tour is 7:15 p.m. Reunion is 8 p.m. at the school. Cost is $25 per person. E-mail mokoro@optonline.net.

CARLE PLACE HIGH SCHOOL '70-'71. A 40-year reunion is Oct. 16 at the Carlyle at the Palace in Plainview. E-mail Lorraine Greco Bosshard at lbtanlines@aol.com or call 516-551-6493.

WANTAGH HIGH SCHOOL '60. A 50 year reunion is 7 p.m. Oct. 16. Cost for event is $80 per person and includes dinner and music. Call Dave Birdsall at 631-726-9537 or e-mail dave23birdsall@gmail.com.

WARD MELVILLE HIGH SCHOOL '69, '70, '71. A reunion is 7-11 p.m. Oct. 16 at Danford's in Port Jefferson. Cost is $60 per person. Call 732-988-4063 or e-mail craneneckdream@hotmail.com.

WEST ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL. A reunion is Oct. 16. All classes welcome. Call Beth Fischer at 631-877-1197 or e-mail auschol257@aol.com.

1ST MARINE CORPS (GARDEN CITY). A 5th annual reunion of Marines that served at the 1st Marine Corps District from 1960 through 1966 is Oct. 19-23. Call Frank Monahan at 631-486-1885 or e-mail frankusmcret@yahoo.com.

HUNTINGTON HIGH SCHOOL '60. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 22-24. Call Richard Brush at 631-331-0375 or e-mail comb887@hotmail.com.

NORTH BABYLON HIGH SCHOOL '60,'61,'62,'63. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 22-24. E-mail Barbara at pflieger@optonline.net.

BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA TROOP 23 OUR LADY OF ANGELS CHURCH. A 100th anniversary celebration is Oct. 23 at Camp Pouch, Staten Island. Looking for alumni of Troop 23 and all former Our Lady of Angels scouts. Write Ronald Salhany at 572 Ovington Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11209, or e-mail r_salhany@msn.com.

MINEOLA HIGH SCHOOL '80. A reunion is 6-10 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Holiday Inn in Westbury. $75 per person. Visit Facebook for Mineola H.S. Class of 1980.

NEW HYDE PARK MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL '85. A 25-year reunion is 7:30-11:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at The Inn at New Hyde Park. E-mail Suzanne Pellechia Rickus at pellech85@aol.com or call 631-462-2875.

TIN CAN SAILORS ASSOCIATION. A reunion is Oct. 23 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Plainview. All DD, DDG, DLG, DM, DMS, DE, APD, AD, AR, FF, FFG sailors and all other shipmates invited. Call Lee Hilton at 516-938-1816.

WEST HEMPSTEAD HIGH SCHOOL '65. A 45-year reunion is Oct. 23 at the Glen Cove Mansion. E-mail Barry at thebis@gmail.com.

BROOKLYN TECHNICAL HIGH SCHOOL (ALL YEARS). A 20 year-reunion breakfast is 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 24 at the Long Island Marriott in Uniondale. Call Artie Kettenbeil at 516-221-3483 or e-mail dadtaz828@aol.com.

ELMONT MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL '62-'72. A multi-year reunion is 6-11 p.m. Nov. 6 at Old School Square, Delray Beach, Fla. E-mail Jo-Ann Filippelli-Di Lorenzo at tuppermom72@comcast.net.

LAWRENCE HIGH SCHOOL '70. A 40-year reunion is 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Lawrence Country Club. E-mail lawrencehs1970@gmail.com. Visit facebook.

FAR ROCKAWAY HIGH SCHOOL '60. A 50-year reunion is 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at Crowne Plaza Hotel, LaGuardia Airport. E-mail Arline Rogoff-Littman at arlinelit@aol.com or call 516-536-4648; or Eileen Gabriel Rothschild at eileen_rothschild2004@yahoo.com.

SOUTH SIDE HIGH SCHOOL '80. A reunion is Nov. 13. E-mail Tracy Repetto Seeba at sshs1980@aol.com.

THOMAS JEFFERSON HIGH SCHOOL '55. A 55-year reunion is Nov. 20 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Hollywood, Fla. Cost is $85 per person and will have a Luau theme. Call Al Cinamon at 917-859-4150 or visit www.tjhs55.us.

FLORAL PARK MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL '80. A 30-year reunion is 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Stewart Manor Country Club. Cost is $75. Checks made payable and sent to: FPM Class of 1980 Reunion, c/o Susan (Beane) Robertson, 6 Grove Street, Glen Head, NY, 11545. E-mail fpmclassof1980@gmail.com.

NEW HYDE PARK MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL '75. A 35-year reunion is Nov. 26 at the New Hyde Park Inn. E-mail Maryann Greco at mgrecoworc@yahoo.com or call 516-741-9000 ext. 256.

INCARNATION SCHOOL (QUEENS VILLAGE). A reunion for all graduates is 5-11 p.m. Nov. 27 at the school, 89-43 Francis Lewis Blvd. Call 718-465-5066 or e-mail alumni@incrcc.org.

ST. CLARE'S SCHOOL (ROSEDALE). A reunion of all classes is Nov. 27. Mass is 5 p.m. followed by a open house and reception in the school. E-mail stclarereunion@aol.com.

BROOKLYN HOSPITAL NURSING SCHOOL '60. Looking for classmates for a reunion. E-mail marcodale@msn.com or call 516-443-5332.

LONG BEACH LIONS CLUB. A 28th annual reunion picnic is 10 a.m. Jan. 16, at Birch State Park in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Call Robert L. Carroll at 516-297-1000.

THOMAS JEFFERSON HIGH SCHOOL '61 (BROOKLYN). A 50-year reunion is May 15, at Terrace on the Park in Flushing Meadows. Visit www.classreport.org/usa/ny/brooklyn/tjhs/1961.

HEMPSTEAD HIGH SCHOOL '50-'59. A reunion is Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2011, at the Uniondale Marriott. All classes are invited. Call Pat Baltzer Cruz at 631-928-1517 or e-mail lacruz928@optonline.net; or call Barbara Rocchio Malanga at 631-586-3475 or e-mail barbmom@optonline.net.

WHITE PLAINS HIGH SCHOOL '61. A reunion is May 14 at Crowne Plaza Hotel in White Plains. E-mail emma1231@optonline.net.

EAST ROCKAWAY HIGH SCHOOL '61. A reunion is July 9. For details e-mail Judi Del Pezzo Gajary at judiann120@yahoo.com or call 973-761-1147.

FREEPORT HIGH SCHOOL '90. A reunion is Oct. 9 at the Stuart Thomas Manor. For details, e-mail Stephanie Basil at stephanieb0624@gmail.com.

HOLY FAMILY H.S. '70. A reunion is 6-10 p.m. Oct. 23 at St. Anthony's H.S. For details e-mail Jane Parker O'Donnell at jod728@hotmail.com