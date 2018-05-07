VOTING

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Pierson High School gymnasium.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $41,880,896 budget for 2018-19, a 4.95 percent increase from the current $39,907,110. The tax levy would rise 3.51 percent, from $36,288,769 to $37,561,140.

This increase is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 4.02 percent, so a simple majority is required to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home would rise 3.3 percent, from $5,074.36 to $5,242.04.

The teachers’ contract currently is in negotiations.

Voters will consider a proposition to reduce the transportation limit for all students from the 1-mile minimum limit to a half-mile minimum limit. The proposal says there would no initial cost for the 2018-19 school year.

District website:

sagharborschools.org

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbent Susan Schaefer and candidate Jordana Sobey are running unopposed for two at-large seats. Terms are three years. Stephanie Bitis is not seeking reelection.